Union County’s Family Fun and Flix outdoor movie series returns

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of Commissioners would like to inform all residents of the reopening of Union County’s “Family Fun and Flix” outdoor movie series. On Tuesday, July 11, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” will kick off the series at 7:30 p.m. at Warinanco Park in Roselle.

“We are very excited to bring back our summer movie nights in Union County,” said Commissioner Chairperson Sergio Granados. “This is a free, fun way to spend time with your family and friends, embrace the summer nights and let our parks be the backdrop to a great movie. I look forward to seeing you there.”

The fun begins with a family-friendly dance party before each movie at 7:30 p.m. and the movies will start promptly at dusk. Everyone is encouraged to bring a blanket or beach chair to save a spot on the lawn. Movies will be shown on a weather-permitting basis.

The 2023 Family Fun & Flix movie schedule is:

“Puss In Boots: The Last Wish,” on July 11, at Warinanco Park, Elizabeth;

“Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania,” on July 18, at Warinanco Park, Elizabeth;

“Sonic The Hedgehog 2,” on July 25, at Warinanco Park, Elizabeth; and

“Minions: The Rise of Gru,” on Aug. 8, at Kawameeh Park, Union.