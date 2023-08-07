Union County to host ‘Paint by the Pond’ for residents with special needs

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners, in conjunction with the town of Westfield, invites residents with special needs to participate in “Paint by the Pond,” on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Mindowaskin Park, 385 E. Broad St., Westfield.

“I am excited to bring the power of art and inclusivity at this summer’s Paint by the Pond event,” said Commissioner Chairperson Sergio Granados, liaison to the Human Services Advisory Council. “This is a great event where residents of all ages can unleash their creativity and proudly display their talents or simply enjoy a nice day out with friends and family.”

Paint by the Pond is hosted by the Union County Office for Persons with Disabilities and Special Needs and welcomes residents with disabilities and special needs of all ages.

This event is free to attend and residents of all ages are welcome to attend, but pre-registration is required. To pre-register, residents should visit ucnj.org/opdsn-reg.

“I am so delighted to partner with the county to bring Paint the Pond back to Westfield this year,” said Westfield Councilwoman Dawn Mackey. “When Commissioner (Kimberly) Palmieri-Mouded first approached us in 2019, I knew immediately this would be a gift to the community. It has been joyful to witness the families create these projects and have park visitors enjoy the work of artist Dario Scholis floating in the pond. Mindowaskin is the perfect venue to host this amazing inclusive event.”

For more information about the “Paint by the Pond” program, contact Jasmine Doughty-Whitous, program coordinator, at [email protected] or call 908-527-4781.