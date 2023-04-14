Union County to host Film Ready NJ Workshop on April 14

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners invites local municipalities, including police and fire departments, to participate in the new Film Ready New Jersey workshop on Friday, April 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Kean University, 1000 Morris Ave., Union Township. The workshop is a certification and marketing initiative of the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission, in partnership with the Commissioner Board and the Union County Motion Picture & Television Advisory Board.

Representatives from the 21 municipalities of Union County are invited to attend, along with Bergen, Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties.

“The Film Ready New Jersey program offers Union County the opportunity to grow our presence in the dynamic motion picture and television industry, while learning from the best practices and effective market strategies developed by the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Sergio Granados. “This is a significant economic development opportunity for Union County and the surrounding area. We thank the NJMPTVC for collaborating with us on this project, and we encourage our 21 municipalities to participate.”

To register for the workshop, visit eventbrite.com/e/film-ready-workshop.

To learn more about the Union County Motion Picture & Television Advisory Board, visit ucnj.org/ucfilmtv.

The Film Ready New Jersey program is a five-step certification and marketing program that enables cities and towns to effectively accommodate on-location filming and market their communities as filming destinations.

The workshop on Friday, April 14, is the first step toward certification. At the workshop, participants will learn about the economic benefits of hosting on-location filming. Training and guidance will be provided by industry professionals, as well as local mayors and NJMPTVC commissioners.

The workshop will cover ordinances, permitting, opportunities for small businesses and other elements related to on-location filming.

Participants will walk away with a toolkit to attract and welcome productions to their community and learn about the necessary steps required to become a certified Film Ready Community.

The NJMPTVC launched the Film Ready program as a pilot program in 2022, in Somerset County. The program sets basic standards for attracting film makers, and positions the state as a top production destination.

The Film Ready designation provides certified communities with an elevated platform to promote themselves as filming destinations. The Film Ready program also connects film and TV professionals with skilled and knowledgeable liaisons across the state, who can provide local expertise and support to streamline access to nearby resources and location information.