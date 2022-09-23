Union County students can join 4-H clubs to explore arts, technology, sports, civics and more

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Union County 4-H clubs are gearing up for a new season for students in grades 1-12. Students and their families are invited to attend a 4-H club open house on Friday, Sept. 23, to meet this year’s 4-H club leaders and learn more about the topics for the 2022-2023 school year. The event includes food, activities and more.

“The 4-H program encourages students to become experts in their favorite subjects and share their knowledge with the community. It’s a unique hands-on learning and leadership opportunity,” said County Commissioner Chairperson Rebecca L. Williams. “The board of commissioners is very proud to support the 4-H program in Union County.”

Students and parents who are interested in attending the open house should register by contacting Union County 4-H agent James Nichnadowicz by email at jnichnadowicz@ucnj.org.

The open house will be at Union County’s Trailside Nature and Science Center, 452 New Providence Road, Mountainside, on Friday, Sept. 23, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Students can sign up for a maximum of two clubs per year. A fee is charged.

Club members meet with an adult leader each month during the school year to plan activities and programs.

For the 2022-2023 school year, the full list of clubs is as follows:

• Archery, grade four and older.

• Cooking, grade four and older.

• Engineering, grades four and five.

• Gardening, grade four and older.

• LEGO Robotics with LEGO Robotics MindStorms kits, grades five and six.

• Crafts, grade four and older.

• Outdoors club, grades five through nine.

• 4-H service club, grades eight through 12.

• Sewing, grade six and older.

• 4-H club for exploring different skills and hobbies, grades one through three.

Union County 4-H is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture 4-H program. The largest youth development program in the country, 4-H began as a way to encourage young people in rural communities to learn about innovative new farming practices. The focus on innovation and leadership continues, through age-appropriate topics and activities.

In Union County, 4-H is run by the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Union County as part of the Rutgers New Jersey Agriculture Experiment Station. It is supported in part by the Union County Board of County Commissioners, with offices at the Union County Complex at 300 North Ave. E. in Westfield.

More information about 4-H in New Jersey is available at nj4h.rutgers.edu.