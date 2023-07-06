Union County returns with a summer of free concerts in parks

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced a full schedule of free music and fun for the whole family in their Union County parks this summer. The events continue throughout July and August with the Summer Arts concert series beginning on Wednesday, July 12.

“The Board of County Commissioners are excited to announce another unforgettable summer of free and fun-filled concerts in our wonderful Union County parks,” said Commissioner Chairperson Sergio Granados. “I encourage all of our residents to grab their family and friends and come out to enjoy great bands at our concert series. With something for everyone, these events are the perfect opportunity to relax, connect, and experience the sounds of music with your community. See you there!”

All Summer Arts concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. with a free yoga session for all, followed by the concert at 7:30 p.m.

The series will take place in Echo Lake Park in Mountainside each Wednesday throughout July, including:

• July 12 — Pink Floyd USA Experience: A tribute band that captures the essence and magic of the legendary British rock band, Pink Floyd. Their meticulous attention to detail and performances recreate the timeless hits that have made Pink Floyd a lasting musical phenomenon.

• July 19 — Winslow-An Evening of the Eagles: This talented tribute band pays homage to one of the greatest American rock bands of all time, the Eagles. Winslow captures the essence of the Eagles’ harmonies, soulful melodies and timeless classics, bringing audiences back to the era of California rock.

• July 26 — Dead On Live: This remarkable tribute band recreates the spirit, jams and vibrant energy of the iconic band, the Grateful Dead. Dead on Live brings the timeless songs and free-spirited vibes of the Grateful Dead to life, creating an immersive concert experience for Deadheads and music enthusiasts alike.

In August, the Summer Arts series moves to Oak Ridge Park in Clark, each Wednesday for three more shows and one in Warinanco in Elizabeth to end the series.

• Aug. 2 — The Benjamins: The Benjamins were established in 1999 and are a trusted high-end live music act that plays an energetic mixture of pop and rock from the ’80s through today.

• Aug. 9 — Rob Messina’s Dave Matthews Experience: Rob Messina and his talented band pay homage to the legendary Dave Matthews Band. Experience the magic of their incredible tribute performance, filled with soulful vocals, masterful musicianship, and timeless songs.

• Aug. 16 — Ray Andersen’s Bowie & Beyond: Celebrate the iconic David Bowie’s music and journey through a blend of his greatest hits and innovative compositions.

• Aug. 23 — Afro Dominicano at Warinanco Park, Elizabeth: Enjoy the vibrant rhythms of Afro Dominicano, a dynamic ensemble that fuses Afro-Caribbean beats with Latin flair.

For more information about activities and programs of the Union County Department of Parks and Recreation visit online at ucnj.org/parks, email parksinfo@ucnj.org or call 908-527-4900.