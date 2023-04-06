Union County offers free scrap metal recycling events in April

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners advises residents that the first two scrap metal recycling events of 2023 will take place on Thursday, April 6, and Saturday, April 15. A wide variety of metal goods, from household appliances to gutters and sheds, will be accepted at two countywide collection sites in Cranford and Rahway every month from April to November.

“Our scrap metal program provides a free, convenient way to clear out old or unwanted metal items from homes, yards and garages, while helping the environment, by sending material into the recycling stream instead of an incinerator or landfill,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Sergio Granados.

Scrap metal drop-off will be accepted Thursday, April 6 and Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m. to noon, at two drop-off centers:

• Cranford: Emergency Services Building, 151 Kenilworth Boulevard; and

• Rahway: Rahway River Park — follow Park Drive, Rahway, off St. Georges Avenue, to the service yard across from the swimming pool.

Scrap metal from residents in any Union County municipality may be brought to either of these sites.

These events are drive-up only and contact-free. Residents must remain in their vehicles at all times. Materials should be placed in the trunk, cargo area or truck bed and be easily accessible to staff to remove from the vehicle.

Acceptable items for recycling include air conditioners, aluminum scrap, aluminum siding, bicycles, brass, copper, dishwashers, electric fans, fencing — chain/wire — freezers, gutters, irons, lawn furniture, metal cabinets, metal sheds, microwaves, pots and pans, railings, refrigerators, stoves, tire rims, toasters, washers and dryers, window frames — no glass — and wire hangers.

The program continues on the first Thursday and third Saturday of each month until November. The next two scrap metal events will take place on Thursday, May 4, and Saturday, May 20. For complete details visit ucnj.org/recycling/scrap-metal.

For more information, upcoming dates and directions to all Union County recycling programs and locations, visit the Bureau of Recycling and Planning website at ucnj.org/recycle or call the Union County Recycling Hotline at 908-654-9889.

The free Recycle Coach mobile app provides a handy way to find out what items are included in curbside recycling programs and drop-off sites in Union County. The app provides up to date information on both countywide and local recycling programs.

Experts from the Union County Bureau of Recycling and Planning are also available to present recycling information to schools, community groups and other organizations. To schedule a program contact Heather Miara at [email protected]

Quick links to all environmental programs and activities hosted by Union County are available at The Green Connection at ucnj.org/green-connection.