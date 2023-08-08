Union County Local Arts Grant Program to accept applications for 2024

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced that applications to the 2024 Local Arts Grant Program will be accepted by the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, a division of the Union County Department of Parks and Recreation.

“The Local Arts Grant Program provides significant support for Union County’s thriving arts scene,” said Commissioner Chairperson Sergio Granados. “This program sustains our arts organizations and fosters numerous arts activities of all kinds. This well-conceived initiative continues to open its doors to non-profit arts organizations, libraries, schools, and local government units, creating an inclusive and vibrant network for artistic expression and cultural enrichment.”

Qualifying non-profit arts organizations can apply, as well as libraries, schools, and units of local government.

Two types of grants are available through the LAP program:

• General Operating Support grants are available to arts organizations. The maximum request for 2024 is $14,000 and cannot exceed 40% of the organization’s 2024 budget; and

• Special Project grants are available to both arts organizations and non-arts organizations, to fund a specific arts project, such as a performance series. The maximum request is $5,000.

To be eligible for funding, applicants must be based in Union County and arts activities must take place in Union County during 2024. Grants will be awarded to applicants that demonstrate a high degree of professionalism in arts programming.

Full details, including eligibility requirements, application components and other information, are outlined in the complete LAP Guidelines.

“This grant program plays a pivotal role in building a lively community where organizations can continue to present high-quality programs to the public, and artists can flourish, leaving a lasting impact on our residents,” said Commissioner Bette Jane Kowalski, liaison to the Cultural & Heritage Advisory Board. “I encourage qualifying organizations to apply.”

All application materials must be submitted online through the Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs grant portal. The portal will open to LAP applicants on Tuesday, Aug. 8. The deadline to submit a completed LAP application is Thursday, Sept. 21.

To obtain the link to the grant portal and begin the application process, first-time applicants must first send the name of their organization by email to Martha Sturm, LAP grant coordinator, at [email protected] and culturalinfo@ucnj.org. Use both email addresses to ensure a timely response.