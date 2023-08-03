Union County introduces online ticketing system for spray park and pool access

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Parks and Recreation have announced the launch of an online ticketing system for the popular Walter E. Ulrich Memorial Pool in Rahway and Wheeler Spray Park in Linden.

Starting Wednesday, Aug. 2, residents and visitors will now have the convenience of purchasing tickets in advance through the user-friendly platform at www.ucnj.org/reserve .

“We are excited to introduce this modern ticketing solution, which will significantly improve the way the public accesses our popular spray park and pool facilities,” said Commissioner Chairperson Sergio Granados. “This new initiative is designed to streamline access and enhance the overall visitor experience. Our goal is to simplify the ticket purchasing process and provide our residents and visitors with greater convenience while visiting our recreational sites.”

In response to the growing demand for more accessible and efficient ticketing services, the county commissioners and the Department of Parks and Recreation will offer the public the opportunity to purchase tickets a week in advance. By adopting a week-by-week basis ticket release model, guests will have the flexibility to plan their visits and secure their spot ahead of time, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable day at the spray park and pool.

To purchase tickets, guests have two convenient options: scan QR Code on signage around the facilities or visit www.ucnj.org/reserve . Follow the easy steps to reserve tickets:

1. Select the location you want admission to on the left side.

2. Select admission date.

3. Create a Rec1 account or log in to your existing account.

4. Check off each individual’s name who will be attending. If an individual is not listed, add to your account.

5. Click or tap “add to cart.”

6. Process the transaction.

7. Have your ticket readily available on your phone or printed to show upon entry.

With the implementation of this online ticketing system, visitors can avoid long wait times and gain prompt entry to the spray park and pool areas. Furthermore, the online platform ensures a safe and secure transaction process, giving users confidence in their online purchases.

For more information about the spray park and pool hours of operation, pricing and guidelines, visit the official Union County website at www.ucnj.org/parks-recreation/ .