Union County Commissioners welcome NBC anchor Jen Maxfield

UNION COUNTY, NJ — In celebration of National Women’s History Month 2023, the Union County Board of County Commissioners is presenting Jen Maxfield, Emmy Award-winning reporter and anchor for NBC New York, to discuss her first book, “More After the Break: A Reporter Returns to Ten Unforgettable News Stories,” on Tuesday, March 7, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Union College of Union County.

The event will take place at the Student Center at the Union College Cranford Campus, 1033 Springfield Ave., Cranford.

The event is free of charge but registration is required in advance at ucnj.org/maxfield23.

“We are honored to bring Jen Maxfield to our Union County community, especially during Women’s History Month,” said Commissioner Chairman Sergio Granados. “She has had a long tenure in the journalism world covering stories at all levels and it is through her work, as well as mentoring students and professionals along the way, that makes her a true inspiration to all.”

“Jen Maxfield is a wonderful example of the enriching contributions that women have made to the profession of journalism throughout the history of our nation, and we are very proud to welcome her to Union County,” said Commissioner Vice Chairperson Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded.

Each year, the National Women’s History Alliance designates a theme for Women’s History Month. The 2023 theme is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories,” in celebration of women who have engaged in both journalism and storytelling across a wide range of media including print, radio, TV, stage, screen, blogs, podcasts, news and social media.

Maxfield is also an adjunct professor at the Graduate School of Journalism at Columbia University, where she teaches broadcast journalism, and she has extensive experience as a professional coach.

This special Women’s History Month program in Union County is made possible by funds from the New Jersey Historical Commission and is presented by the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, a division of the Department of Parks and Recreation. For more information about this event and other activities and programs of the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, visit ucnj.org/cultural, email [email protected], or call 908-558-2550.