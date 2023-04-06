Union County clerk will conduct primary ballot drawing

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Union County clerk Joanne Rajoppi has announced that the ballot position drawing for the primary election on Tuesday, June 6, will be both in-person and livestreamed on Facebook. The drawing will be on Thursday, April 6, at 3 p.m., in Courtroom 401 in the Union County Courthouse, 2 Broad St., Elizabeth.

A link for the livestream will be posted prior to the drawing on the county clerk’s elections website, unioncountyvotes.com.

“The ballot drawing will take place in person as provided for by statute, and we also offer the opportunity to view the proceedings online for those who wish to follow along remotely,” Rajoppi said.

She also reminds voters who wish to vote by mail that they must apply for a Vote-by-Mail ballot by Tuesday, May 30.

According to a recent state law, unaffiliated voters who wish to vote in the primary election by mail must declare their affiliation with either the Democratic or Republican Party by Wednesday, April 12. Party declaration forms are available for download at state.nj.us/state/elections/voter-party-affiliation-declaration.shtml. The completed and signed form must be returned to the Union County Board of Elections in Elizabeth. The new law does not apply to overseas voters.

Voters who wish to vote in person may do so on Election Day, Tuesday, June 6, at their regular polling place, or they may vote early from Friday, June 2, to Sunday, June 4, at polling locations designated for early voting.

The early voting polling locations are posted on unioncountyvotes.com.

For more information on voting in Union County elections, including applying for a Vote-by-Mail ballot, visit the County Clerk’s Elections Division online at unioncountyvotes.com or call 908-527-4996.

For more information about all County Clerk programs and services, visit online at ucnj.org/county-clerk or call 908-527-4787.