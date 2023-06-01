Union County announces 2023 Pride Month with flag-raising and Pride in the Park Celebration

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners invites all residents and visitors to join in the celebration of Pride Month 2023, with our annual Pride Month Flag Raising and Pride in the Park Celebration.

“I am incredibly proud to be a part of a county that is inclusive to all and these events, in honor of Pride Month, serve as a powerful testament to the diversity, inclusivity and unity that define our county,” said Commissioner Chairperson Sergio Granados. “It is a moment for us to stand shoulder to shoulder, embracing and honoring the LGBTQ+ community and their invaluable contributions to our society. Together, let us continue to create a community where everyone can live authentically, free from discrimination or prejudice. Happy Pride!”

Sponsored by the Union County Board of County Commissioners and organized through the Office of LGBTQ Affairs, this month will kick off with the annual Union County Pride Flag Raising on Thursday, June 1, at 12:30 p.m., at the Union County Courthouse, 2 Broad St., Elizabeth.

Later in the month, Union County Pride in the Park will take place on Saturday, June 24, from 4 to 10 p.m., at Tëmike Park in Cedar Brook Park in Plainfield. This free, family-fun event will feature kick-ball tournaments, arts and crafts, games, a DJ and decades dance parties, food trucks, local non-profit organizations and informational tables, followed by an outdoor movie presentation of “Strange World” at dusk, approximately 8:30 p.m.