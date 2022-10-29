Trinitas to be honored by Mental Health Association in New Jersey

ELIZABETH. NJ — The Mental Health Association in New Jersey has announced that Elizabeth-based Behavioral Health and Psychiatry at Trinitas Regional Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, will be honored at its 22nd annual Evening of Excellence, scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m., at the Park Savoy Estate in Florham Park. The department is being recognized for excellence in behavioral health and responsiveness to community needs.

Individuals from Union County and across the state of New Jersey rely on behavioral health and Psychiatry at Trinitas Regional Medical Center. It operates one of the most highly respected and comprehensive departments of behavioral health and psychiatry in New Jersey. The department provides treatment to patients of all ages, as well as family-based services. At its homebase, it offers a 98-bed inpatient facility and provides more than 200,000 outpatient visits each year. Its team of practitioners, including several bilingual team members, encompasses every facet of mental health service needs: psychiatrists, psychologists, licensed social workers, substance abuse counselors, creative arts therapists and many other types of professionals.

Carolyn Beauchamp, president and chief executive officer of the Mental Health Association in New Jersey, said Trinitas “has been a valued partner of the Mental Health Association in New Jersey for several years. Their programs and services serve as a beacon of hope and care for those with behavioral health challenges in communities of New Jersey.”

Gary S. Horan, president and chief executive officer of Trinitas Regional Medical Center/RWJBarnabas Health, said, “We are proud to be located in Elizabeth, the fourth-largest city in New Jersey. We are committed to continuously identifying and meeting the behavioral health care needs of our community. Our work with RWJBarnabas Health will further expand the depth of our psychiatric and mental health–related services.”

Frank A. Ghinassi, president and chief executive officer of Rutgers University Behavioral Health Care and senior vice president of Behavioral Health and Addiction Services for RWJBarnabas Health, said, “Gary and his team embody admirable values and mission-driven principles. Under his oversight, Trinitas has been a leader in acknowledging and addressing the social determinants of health and has provided the vastly diverse patients and families they serve with initiatives to address issues such as anti-racism, unstable housing, food deserts and many more.”