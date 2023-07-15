The Gateway Family YMCA invites community to open house

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Gateway Family YMCA is celebrating a Community Open House event on Saturday, July 15, and Sunday, July 16, inviting local individuals and families to visit multiple locations and “Find Your Summer, Find Your Passion, Find Your Y.” Individual events hosted at The Gateway Family YMCA branches in Elizabeth, Rahway, and Union include swimming, basketball, soccer, pickleball, family activities, and group exercise programs such as yoga and Zumba. The YMCA is offering a $0 Joiner Fee Special for all family membership using code FAM online at www.tgfymca.org/join-the-Y or in person July 15-16. Full event details and schedules are available at www.tgfymca.org/events.

“At The Gateway Family YMCA, our supportive community will inspire you to find your inner strength to help you reach your individual goals and expand your health in spirit, mind, and body,” said Melynda A. Disla, president and CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “We are anchored in 17 communities in Eastern Union County and Northern Middlesex County and are committed to support everyone with fun, educational, and social opportunities.

As part of the July Open House, The Gateway Family YMCA will be hosting a Community Health Fair with vaccination, health, chronic disease management. and wellness information, along with local partners and in coordination with Shaping Eastern Union County, Shaping Elizabeth, Shaping Rahway and Shaping Union.

“At the Y, we intentionally provide opportunities to connect with new people, develop new skills and explore new interests. We know that socialization is very important to mental health for all and are committed to providing supportive services in our YMCA, our community, and from the comfort of home,” said Rodger D. Koerber, executive vice president/chief operating officer. “Our commitment to digital innovation includes 24-hour virtual access for our members utilizing YMCA360 and providing access to virtual seminars and programming from over 100 YMCAs across the country.”