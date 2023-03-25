The 2023 Union County Senior Citizens’ Art Exhibit is open for entries

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners is inviting residents of Union County, age 60 and older, to enter an artwork in the 2023 Union County Senior Citizens Art Exhibit. The exhibit will be at the Scotch Plains campus of Union College of Union County, 1776 Raritan Road, Scotch Plains.

“Older adults contribute so much to the rich diversity of creative talent in our community, and the annual Union County Senior Citizens Art Exhibit provides a way for all of us to recognize and celebrate their ability to communicate across a range of artistic mediums,” said Commissioner Board Chairperson Sergio Granados. “We are looking forward to this year’s exhibit.”

Both professional and non-professional artists at all levels of experience are invited to submit their work to the Union County Senior Citizens Art Show. No previous experience in art shows is needed and there is no entry fee. All entries must be an original work completed within the past three years.

The deadline to register is Sunday, April 16. Registration online is required. Full instructions and registration form are at ucnj.org/senior-art.

Seniors without internet access can have a relative or friend with an email address register on their behalf. If additional assistance is needed, call the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs at 908-558-2552 — relay users dial 7-1-1 — or email [email protected]

The Senior Citizens Art Exhibit is an annual program presented and coordinated by the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, a division of the Department of Parks and Recreation. The exhibit will open on Thursday, April 20, and a closing reception will be on Thursday, June 1.

The media categories include acrylic painting, oil painting, watercolor, pastel, works on paper (drawing), photography, digital art (excluding digital photography), mixed media, printmaking, sculpture and craft.

Artworks entered will be judged by a panel of professional artists who will designate separate awards for professionals and non-professionals. All first-place artworks will go on to compete at the state level in the New Jersey Senior Citizens Art Show this fall.

This program is made possible by funds from the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.