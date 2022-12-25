Stunning photographs of nature’s artistry on display at Commissioners Gallery

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners presents “Scenic Union County,” a selection of works by photographer Jacki Dickert. Dickert’s photographs will be on display from now through Friday, Jan. 27, at the Commissioners Gallery, on the sixth floor of the Union County Administration Building, 10 Elizabethtown Plaza, midtown Elizabeth.

“Ms. Dickert provides us with a whole new way of seeing the beauty that surrounds us, and she renews our appreciation for the natural heritage that is ours to protect and preserve,” Union County Commissioner Chairperson Rebecca L. Williams said. “As stewards of Union County’s public parks, we encourage everyone to stop by and enjoy this enriching exhibit.”

The Commissioners Gallery is open during regular weekday business hours and on Thursday evenings when public commissioner meetings are in session. To view the schedule of meetings, visit ucnj.org/commissioners/schedule.

Dickert’s photographs have been showcased in both solo and group shows at galleries throughout New Jersey, and her work has been published in magazines, book covers and numerous online blogs. She taught at Winfield Elementary School for 18 years before retiring in 2019 to devote herself to art full time. She teaches photography classes to people of all ages; is an active member of the Camera Naturalist Photo Club; and is a speaker and judge throughout the New Jersey Federation of Camera Clubs and other arts organizations, including the annual Union County Teen Arts Festival. She was recently honored with the first-place award in the Ansel Adams contest at the Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown, N.Y., and her work has been selected for display at the new Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport. In a volunteer capacity with environmental organizations, Dickert also offers her art and skills for conservation purposes and self-publishes the annual “World of Wonder” photography calendar.

To see more of Dickert’s work, visit her website at lightdance.org.

Photos Courtesy of Tina Casey