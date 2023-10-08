Smooth Jazz NJ presents Two Ladies Of Soul

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Following a busy summer season with shows in New York, Smooth Jazz New Jersey with Smooth Jazz New York have just announced the show on Saturday, Oct. 21, Two Ladies of Soul, starring four-time Grammy nominee Oleta Adams and two-time Grammy nominee Maysa, at the Union County Performing Arts Center.

Both artists performed sold out shows individually at The Woodland in Maplewood last year. This fall, both will be headlining at UCPAC, a fully restored 1930’s gem of a theater located in nearby Rahway. Rumor has it that the audience may be treated to a duet or two. Maysa and her band are thinking large with a horn section and three background singers, while Oleta’s show sports the more acoustic feel of the grand piano and her unique quartet.

UCPAC’s acoustics and the Line Array sound system will help make this experience truly memorable. Tickets for $50 to $85 and information can be found at https://smoothjazznj.com/. Join SJNJ’s mailing lists to receive discount offers to its shows or to just stay in touch.