Shred and recycle your personal documents free of charge

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners invites all residents to bring their personal documents and sensitive papers to the final free paper shredding event of the 2023 shredding season on Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Berkeley Heights Municipal Complex, 29 Park Ave., Berkeley Heights. There will be ample signage at both events to direct residents to the shredding sites.

The shredding event begins at 9 a.m. and will conclude promptly at 1 p.m., rain or shine, but may finish earlier if the shredding trucks fill up to capacity.

Participants are reminded that pre-shredded, damp or wet paper will not be accepted. Bindings, large plastic or metal clips and other paraphernalia should be removed prior to arrival at the shredding site.

These events are drive-up only and contact-free. Residents must remain in their cars while staff unloads their papers, which are shredded on site in a mobile shredding truck.

Union County’s free shredding events are intended for personal, sensitive documents only. Residents can recycle magazines, junk mail and other waste paper with their municipal recycling program. For information, contact ucnj.org/recycling/municipal-recycling-coordinators/. The shredding events are for residentially generated paper only. Businesses and business documents will not be accepted for shredding at the events. If there is a business that needs guidance on how to shred documents, they can contact the Union County Bureau of Recycling and Planning via the online form at ucnj.org/recycle.

For the complete 2023 paper shredding schedule and information on all recycling programs hosted by Union County, visit ucnj.org/recycle or call the Union County Recycling Hotline at 908-654-9889.

For the latest news and updates on all municipal and countywide recycling programs in Union County, download the free Recycle Coach app. More information is available at ucnj.org/recycling/recycle-coach-app.

Quick links to all Union County environmental programs and activities are available at ucnj.org/green-connection.

The mobile paper shredding program is paid for through Recycling Enhancement Act Grant funds, which are applied for by Union County and received from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.