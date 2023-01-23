Roosevelt Intermediate School’s Sharps and Flats serenade Westfield Rotary

WESTFIELD, NJ — The Sharps and Flats singing group from Roosevelt Intermediate School attended the Rotary Club of Westfield meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, and serenaded the club members with its annual holiday performance.

The Sharps and Flats is the school’s high-level vocal ensemble. Auditions are required for admittance, and only a limited number of students are selected to join. Sabino Losco is the group’s adviser and director.

The Rotary Club of Westfield meets the first three Tuesdays of each month at noon for lunch at Limani Seafood Grill on North Avenue in Westfield. Guests are always welcome. For information, visit westfieldrotary.com or send an email to club secretary Michael Hart at [email protected]

Photo Courtesy of Chung Kun Shih