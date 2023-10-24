Residents take top prizes at Senior Citizens Art Show

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced that 12 Union County artists have been selected as award-winners in the 57th annual New Jersey Senior Citizens Art Show. The exhibit includes original works of art created by both professional and non-professional artists, ages 60 and older, from all 21 counties across the state. Every artwork in the statewide exhibit was first entered in the juried exhibit within the artist’s home county and received a first-place award in their media category.

“This year’s show is nothing short of spectacular,” said Commissioner Chairperson Sergio Granados. “It’s inspiring to see Union County seniors receive recognition in this competitive state-wide show. We are proud that there are so many talented artists in Union County.”

Of 19 artworks by Union County seniors that advanced to the state show, those awarded at the state level are:

• Luciano Felicio of Union — first place, Sculpture by a Non-Professional Artist, for the artwork “Scrap Metal Duck”

• Lenny McDonald of Mountainside — first place, Digital Art by a Professional Artist, for the artwork “Two Wise Men”

• William Gardner of Winfield — second place, Digital Art by a Non-Professional Artist, for the artwork “Shattered”

• Elizabeth Gillin of Westfield — second place, Oil Painting by a Professional Artist, for the artwork “Costumes of East Asia”

• Marianne Jennings of Mountainside — second place, Craft by a Professional Artist, for the artwork “Forged and Flower Necklace”

• Lydia Watson of Plainfield — second place, Works on Paper by a Professional Artist, for the artwork “Solitaire, My Friend”

• James Chelland of Cranford — third place, Photography by a Non-Professional Artist, for the artwork “Mist on the Lake”

• Karen Freudenberger of Berkeley Heights — honorable mention, Oil Painting by a Non-Professional Artist, for the artwork “Glorious Sunflowers”

• Diane Gallo of Summit — honorable mention, Pastels by a Professional Artist, for the artwork “Red is a Lovely Color”

• Anne Occi of Cranford — honorable mention, Watercolor Painting by a Professional Artist, for the artwork “Pretty in Pink”

• Peter Pagano of Clark — honorable mention, Craft by a Non-Professional Artist, for the artwork “Segmented Wooden Vase”

• Jeff Parsons of Cranford — honorable mention, Watercolor Painting by a Non-Professional Artist, for the artwork “Lunch Break – Chrysemys Picta”

The 2023 New Jersey Senior Art Show can be viewed online at www.njseniorarts.com/gallery/. To see the show in person, visit the main building of Meadow Lakes Senior Living, 300 Meadow Lakes, East Windsor. The public can view the artworks now through Thursday, Oct. 26, Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups of six or more should contact Meadow Lakes in advance by calling 609-448-4100. Driving directions can be found on the Meadow Lakes website at https://meadowlakesonline.org/.

Photos Courtesy of Kelly Martins