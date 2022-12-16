Nominations are sought for 2023 Unity Achievement Awards

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Nominations are currently being sought for the prestigious 2023 Unity Achievement Awards, presented to individuals, organizations and businesses that have distinguished themselves in the realm of human dignity, human relations and human rights.

The awards are presented each year by the Union County Human Relations Commission to honor ordinary people who do extraordinary things on behalf of others. Award nominees must live, work and/or go to school in Union County.

The award categories are corporate/business enterprises, nonprofit organizations, community organizations, individuals, law enforcement, public service, veterans, the media, clergy, faith-based organizations, students, educators and special recognition. The 2023 presentation will mark the 20th year in which honorees have been named.

“We ask you to tell us about your friend, neighbor, or co-worker, who do not seek recognition for what they do to help others, but who deserve this recognition and our thanks for all they do on behalf of others,” Union County Human Relations Commission co-Chairperson Martin Dickerson said.

Nominations for the 2023 awards must be received no later than Wednesday, Dec. 22. The awards are scheduled to be presented in May 2023.

Nominations can be submitted online at ucnj.org/uchrc, emailed to [email protected] or mailed to the UCHRC, c/o Karen Positan, AKR Building, 32 Rahway Ave., Elizabeth 07202.

For additional information or to learn more about the commission, email [email protected]