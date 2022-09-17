New COVID-19 booster shots available for Union County residents

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners announces that Union County residents age 12 years and older can now obtain the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shots authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration at any vaccination clinic run by Union County.

The new bivalent boosters are made by Moderna and Pfizer. They both target the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, in addition to targeting the original COVID-19 strain.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, this commissioner board has worked to ensure that Union County residents have access to new resources that save lives and prevent long-term health impacts. We encourage every resident to obtain a new bivalent booster shot as soon as they are eligible,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Rebecca L. Williams.

To be eligible for the new bivalent booster, residents must be 12 years of age or older, and must have completed their primary vaccination series, consisting of two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Those who have received the new Novavax vaccine are not eligible for any booster at this time.

Children ages 5 to 11 will continue to receive the monovalent booster shots.

The vaccination clinics run by Union County welcome walk-ins for booster shots, but appointments are recommended. Residents ages 12 and up who previously scheduled a monovalent booster shot at a Union County vaccination clinic will need to make a new appointment to receive a bivalent booster.

To make an appointment online, visit the Union County COVID-19 portal at ucnj.org/covid19/ or call 908-613-7829 for assistance.

Union County residents age 12 and older can make an appointment to receive the new bivalent booster shot two months after they have completed their primary series, or two months after their last booster shot.

As a reminder, the monovalent booster shots are no longer authorized for persons 12 years of age and older. Only children ages 5 to 11 will continue to receive the monovalent booster shots. At this time, booster shots are not authorized for children and infants younger than the age of 5.

Vaccination is the best defense against the worst impacts of the COVID-19 virus. Union County residents who are not vaccinated yet are urged to begin their primary series as soon as possible and then follow up with the new bivalent booster shot — or a monovalent booster shot for ages 5-11— as soon as they are eligible.

The primary series is authorized for all adults, children and infants beginning at 6 months.

Union County’s vaccine clinics currently offer all authorized vaccines and boosters as follows.

Warinanco Sports Center, 1 Park Drive, Warinanco Park, Roselle:

• On Tuesdays, the Warinanco clinic is open only for ages 6 months to 5 years to receive the Pfizer, 6 months to 4 years, or Moderna, 6 months to 5 years, vaccine. The hours of operation on Tuesdays are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 3 to 7 p.m.

• On Thursdays, the Warinanco clinic provides all vaccines and booster formulations for all age groups. The hours of operation are 3 to 7 p.m.

Plainfield High School, 950 Park Ave., Plainfield; use the Kenyon Avenue entrance:

• On Saturdays, the Plainfield High School clinic provides all vaccines and booster formulations. The hours of operation are 9 a.m. to noon except for Saturday, Sept. 17, when the clinic closes at 11 a.m.

To make an appointment for a vaccination at either clinic, visit ucnj.org/covid19. If additional assistance is needed, call 908-613-7829.

Walk-ups for booster shots are welcome at both sites, but appointments are encouraged.

Homebound residents may be eligible for a home vaccination visit. To make an appointment, call the Union County Office of Health Management at 908-613-7829 during regular weekday business hours, or leave a message after hours.