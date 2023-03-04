NAMI offers free Family-to-Family Course

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The NAMI Family-to-Family Education Course will be offered by the Union County Chapter of NAMI — National Alliance on Mental Illness. The course will start on Thursday, March 9, and meet each Thursday for nine consecutive weeks. It is free-of-charge, with all necessary materials furnished at no cost.

The course is offered specifically to the parents, siblings, spouses, teenage and adult children, and significant others of individuals with severe and persistent mental illness. The program is not appropriate for individuals who, themselves, suffer from one of the major mental disorders. This course is taught by NAMI members who have completed intensive training.

Curriculum topics include: schizophrenia, bipolar disorder or manic depression, clinical depression, panic disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, etc., the clinical treatment of these illnesses and how caregivers can learn to cope more effectively. Attendees will learn about new research, medications, skills needed to successfully communicate with a relative and how to deal with critical periods.

Capacity is limited. To register, or if you have any questions, contact Pat Roman at 732-397-8123 or email [email protected] Include F2F Course in the subject line. A F2F instructor will contact you with the details.