ROSELLE PARK, NJ — The Knights of Columbus are hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, April 4, from 3 to 8 p.m., in the lower church hall of Church of the Assumption, 113 Coolidge Place, Roselle Park.

Appointments are highly recommended to avoid waiting, but walk-ins are welcomed. For information, contact Greg at [email protected]

To schedule an appointment, visit donor.cbsblood.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/56147.