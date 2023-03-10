Joseph Cryan named 2023 grand marshal of Union County St. Patrick’s Day Parade

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Born in East Orange NJ, and raised in the Vailsburg section of Newark, Joseph Cryan was raised Irish. His father, John, hailed from Castlerea, County Roscommon, Ireland, and his maternal grandparents, John and Anne, both emigrated from County Donegal, Ireland. Cryan’s mother, Mary, was proud of her Donegal heritage and tried valiantly to make sure her children knew there was more to Ireland and their heritage than just Roscommon. Along with Cryan’s successful political career, the family business was bars and restaurants with a welcome feel and an Irish theme. The Newark Saint Patrick’s Day Parade and the Cryan Association, along with Sacred Heart Church, were family foundations growing up. Being raised Irish meant hard work, understanding the value of an education and looking out for the other guy. These are foundations that continue to guide Cryan today.

Cryan was elected to the New Jersey Senate in 2017, representing Legislative District 20 – Elizabeth, Union, Roselle and Hillside. He represented District 20 from 2001 to 2015 in the state’s General Assembly and was elected sheriff of Union County for a three-year term in 2014. During his time in the Assembly, he served as the majority leader and was chairperson or served on more than a dozen committees, as well as serving in the role of chairperson for the New Jersey Democratic State Committee from 2006-2010. Cryan currently serves as chairperson of the Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, as well as co-chairperson of the Committee on Joint Public Schools.

Cryan continues to honor his heritage. He was a founding member of the Irish American Society of Union, the first general chairperson of the Union County Saint Patrick’s Parade and has been the standard bearer of the Cryan Association for the past two decades. Cryan had the honor of being the grand marshal of the Woodbridge Saint Patrick’s Day Parade in 2001. He has been recognized by many Irish civic groups and values the work so many do to keep the Irish heritage alive for the next generation.

Cryan currently serves as the executive director for the Middlesex County Utilities Authority. He and his wife, Kathy, live in Union with Scout, their spoiled dog. They share one son, John, and three daughters, Megan, Hannah and Katie. They have five grandchildren, Liam, Landon, Jordan, MacKenzie and Harper, and are excited to welcome a sixth one soon.

Photo Courtesy of TAP into Union