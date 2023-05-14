‘Housing with Hope’ comes to Union County Commissioner’s Gallery in May

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners is presenting Housing with Hope, an exhibit of artworks by the residents of Springfield Senior Citizen Housing in Springfield, at the Commissioner’s Gallery, located on the sixth floor of the Union County Administration Building, 10 Elizabethtown Plaza, Elizabeth.

The gallery is open during regular weekday business hours and on alternate Thursday evenings when the commissioner board is in session.

“On behalf of the commissioner board, I would like to thank our seniors for sharing their artwork with the Union County community. Their paintings form a colorful, vibrant exhibit that shines with beauty and grace,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Sergio Granados. “I would also like to thank Housing with Hope for their dedication to connecting seniors with new friends and activities.”

All of the artworks for the exhibit were created by Springfield Senior Citizen Housing residents during a group “Golden Arts” art class organized by the nonprofit organization Housing with Hope, as part of its Seniors Day Out series. The instructor for the class was Danielle Corso of Art Chick Designs.

The artists on exhibit are Lan Tian Fan, Joanne Hodges, Yulan Jim, Runnian Li, Isabel Lusolo, Vanda Milovc, Christopher Ortiz, Lanying Qin, Maureen Thomas, Ma Xiu Ying, Yuqin Wang, Dora Yaynberg, Esperanza Zambrano and Yufeng Zhuang.

Housing with Hope cultivates community partnerships to enrich the lives of seniors through engaging events, activities, supportive services, and housing that is affordable for those on a fixed income. Seniors Day Out programs are offered free of charge. For more information, visit housingwithhope.org.

Photo Courtesy of Tina Casey