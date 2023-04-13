Housing Authority revitalizes scholarship program, launches Scholarship Gala

ELIZABETH, NJ — The Elizabeth Housing Authority has revitalized its scholarship program and is inviting all community members and partners, local leaders, and supporters of education to its Scholarship Gala on Thursday, April 13, at 6 p.m. at the Kean University STEM Building in Union Township. The EHA is fundraising in order to sponsor five scholarships including the John Robert Rumola Memorial Scholarship, the William D. Jones Scholarship, the EHA YouthBuild Scholarship, and the EHA Commissioners Graduate Scholarship. Scholarship opportunities will be available to residents and Section 8 participants of the EHA, as well as Elizabeth residents.

The EHA Scholarship Fund was established in 2015. The purpose of the fund is to support the educational goals of Elizabeth residents by assisting them with educational costs such as tuition, books, and any additional fees. Scholarships will be available to those looking to pursue their education in a traditional 2- or 4-year college, university, trade school or graduate school. “I am thrilled to revitalize the scholarship fund,” said William Jones, executive director of the EHA. “This event is an important opportunity to alleviate some of the financial burden, recognize the hard work and dedication of our residents, and come together as a community to support their future success.”

For more information about the EHA’s Scholarship Gala, contact scholarship committee members Curtis Myers, director of Finance and Administration, or LaChelle Thompson, director of the Jobs Plus Program, at 908-965-2400, ext. 141 or ext. 153, or Barbara Johnson at 908-591-4496.