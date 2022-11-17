General election wraps up in Union County

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The polls may have closed on Tuesday, Nov. 8, but the Union County Board of Elections is still hard at work, making sure everyone has had a chance to vote in the recent election.

“Tomorrow, we are going to be counting provisional ballots,” said Nicole DiRado, administrator of the Union County Board of Elections, in an interview with Union County LocalSource on Monday, Nov. 14. “On Election Day, we have to give every voter an opportunity to vote. If a voter comes in and they’re not found in the poll books, perhaps they had a name change or were in another county. They are then given a provisional ballot that we have to research to make sure they can vote. We have to make sure we didn’t get a vote-by-mail ballot from that voter. If we received the vote-by-mail ballot, we count the vote-by-mail ballot, not the latter one.”

Although much has been made about people voting more than once in elections or using the names of the dead to cast a second ballot, DiRado is quick to point out the difficulty of such an occurrence happening.

“It rarely happens. I can’t tell you the last time it happened,” she said. “We had an incident we had to research where it seemed the voter voted twice, but it turned out to be father and son. It was fine.

“We do look for those things and, when we find it, we investigate it, and usually it’s human error,” said DiRado.

“I’m watching what’s going on in Arizona, and we’re all just public officials, spending time away from our families to make sure that everyone gets a chance,” she added.

“We had cameras here on Election Day, filming what we’re doing,” said DiRado. “The more the public sees, I hope it squashes the rumors and misinformation out there.”

“You’ll know who the winner is on Nov. 21, when the election is certified,” she continued. “Voters have until Saturday (Nov. 19) at noon to cure their ballot. If their ballot had a signature deficiency, whether they didn’t sign it or it didn’t match, they have the opportunity to say that they are the person who voted and update their ballot.”

“The county clerk’s website essentially is designed for the election day machine results,” said DiRado. “Of the 422 districts in Union County, the county clerk is reporting that the districts have returned their ballots. That doesn’t include outstanding or provisional ballots. It’s my understanding that the results on her website include vote-by-mail ballots and early voting.”

The following results are as of Friday, Nov. 11.

For a two-year term in the U.S. House of Representatives’ 7th Congressional District, although incumbent Democrat Tom Malinowski got more votes in Union County than Republican challenger Thomas H. Kean Jr., 42,955 votes to 29,585 votes, or 59.61 percent to 40.12 percent, it wasn’t enough for Malinowski to win the race. Kean defeated him by almost 14,000 votes. In Union County, there were also 194 write-in votes for a total of 73,734 votes. In Union County, this includes Berkeley Heights, Clark, Cranford, Garwood, Kenilworth, Mountainside, New Providence, part of Scotch Plains, Springfield, Summit, part of Union, Westfield and Winfield. All of Hunterdon and Warren counties, 17 and 14 percent of the district, respectively; and parts of Union, Morris, Somerset and Sussex counties, 26, 15, 20 and 8 percent, respectively, make up the 7th Congressional District.

For a two-year term in the U.S. House’s 8th Congressional District, Democrat Robert J. Menendez defeated Republican Marcos Arroyo, 7,763 votes to 3,211 votes, or 68.43 percent to 28.31 percent in Union County, and overall received 73 percent of the vote. In the county, Dan Delaney of the Libertarian Party, Pablo Olivera of the Labor Party, Joanne Kuniansky of the Socialist Workers Party, independent David W. Cook and independent John V. Salierno received 101, 65, 70, 43 and 44 votes, respectively. There were 47 write-in votes for a total of 11,344 votes. Incumbent Democrat Albio Sires is retiring at the end of this term. In Union County, this includes only Elizabeth. Parts of Union, Essex and Hudson counties make up 18, 16 and 66 percent of the 8th Congressional District, respectively.

For a two-year term in the U.S. House’s 10th Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Donald M. Payne Jr. defeated Republican David H. Pinckney, 29,170 votes to 14,577 votes, or 65.20 percent to 32.58 percent in Union County, and overall received 77.2 percent of the vote. In the county, independent Cynthia A. Johnson, Kendal Ludden of the Libertarian Party and Clenard Howard Childress Jr. of the Mahali Party received 504, 238 and 142 votes, respectively. There were 108 write-in votes, for a total of 44,739 votes. This district includes parts of Essex, Hudson and Union counties. In Union County, this includes Hillside, Linden, Rahway, Roselle, Roselle Park and part of Union. Parts of Union, Essex and Hudson counties make up 24, 56 and 20 percent of the 10th Congressional District, respectively.

For a two-year term in the U.S. House’s 12th Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Bonnie Watson Coleman defeated Republican Darius Mayfield, 6,381 votes to 783 votes, or 87.75 percent to 10.77 percent, in Union County and received 60.2 percent overall. C. Lynn Genrich of the Libertarian Party received 84 votes. There were 24 write-in votes for a total of 7,272 votes. This district includes parts of Mercer, Middlesex, Somerset and Union counties. In Union County, this includes Fanwood, Plainfield and part of Scotch Plains. Parts of Union, Mercer, Middlesex and Somerset counties account for 7, 27, 42 and 24 percent of the 12th Congressional District, respectively.

For the five-year term as the Union County surrogate, Democrat Christopher Hudak defeated Republican Peter B. Lijoi, 85,093 votes to 47,903 votes, or 63.85 percent to 35.94 percent. There were 277 write-in votes for a total of 133,273 votes. This runoff was following the death of Union County Surrogate James LaCorte in December 2021, after he served in that role for more than 20 years.

For the three seats, each with three-year terms, on the Union County Board of County Commissioners, the three Democratic incumbents, Bette Jane Kowalski, 83,770 votes or 21.06 percent; Sergio Granados, 82,671 votes or 20.78 percent; and Rebecca L. Williams, 83,246 votes or 20.93 percent, defeated three Republican challengers — Carmen Bucco, 48,900 votes, or 12.29 percent; Vincent Rettino, 49,283 votes, or 12.39 percent; and Carlos Santos, 49,200 votes, or 12.37 percent. There were 753 write-in votes for a total of 397,823 votes.

Berkeley Heights

Incumbent Democrat Angie Devanney defeated Republican Jeffrey Varnerin, 3,351 votes to 2,546 votes, or 56.67 percent to 43.06 percent, for a four-year term as mayor. There were 16 write-in votes, for a total of 5,913 votes cast, and 100 percent of districts reported in. For the two three-year-term council seats that are open, Democratic challenger Susan Poage, 3,060 votes, or 25.57 percent, and Republican incumbent Manuel Couto, 2,981 votes, or 24.91 percent, defeated Republican challenger Michelle Bartiromo, 2976 votes, or 24.87 percent, and Democratic challenger Diomedes Tsitouras, 2,923 votes, or 24.43 percent. There were 26 write-in votes, for a total of 11,966 votes. Republican incumbent Gentiana Brahimaj withdrew from the race.

Clark

Republican incumbent Frank G. Mazzarrella, 1st Ward, defeated Democratic challenger Dario R. Valdivia, 979 votes to 564 votes, or 63.28 percent to 36.46 percent, with four write-in votes, for a total of 1,547 votes cast. Republican incumbent Patrick O’Connor, 2nd Ward, defeated Democratic challenger Michael Shulman, 874 votes to 666 votes, or 56.64 percent to 43.16 percent, with three write-in votes, for a total of 1,543 votes cast. Republican incumbent Steven M. Hund, 3rd Ward, defeated Democratic challenger William S. Grzyb Jr., 851 votes to 545 votes, or 56.25 percent to 36.02 percent. Independent Anatasio Tom Anastasatos garnered 115 votes, or 7.6 percent, and there were two write-in votes, for a total of 1,513 votes cast. Republican incumbent Brian P. Toal, 4th Ward, defeated Democratic challenger David Hessler, 1,141 votes to 493 votes, or 69.79 percent to 30.15 percent, with one write-in vote, for a total of 1,635 votes. It is a four-year term in each of the wards.

Cranford

Incumbent Kathleen Miller Prunty, 4,929 votes, or 24.88 percent, and challenger Dr. Terrence Curran, 4,944 votes, or 24.96 percent, both Democrats, defeated incumbent Mary O’Connor, 4,680 votes, or 23.63 percent, and challenger Chrissa L. Stulpin, 4,416 votes, or 22.29 percent, both Republicans, and independent challenger William Thilly, 826 votes, or 4.17 percent. There were 13 write-in votes, for a total of 19,808 votes cast. This is for two seats with a three-year term each on the Cranford Township Committee.

Elizabeth

Incumbent Democrat Carlos L. Torres, 1st Ward, defeated independent Vincent F. DePasquale, 939 votes to 160 votes, or 84.9 percent to 14.47 percent, with seven write-in votes, for a total of 1,106 votes cast. Incumbent Democrat Nelson Gonzalez, 2nd Ward, ran unopposed, garnering 1,308 votes, or 98.35 percent, with 22 write-in votes, for a total of 1,330 votes. Incumbent Democrat Kevin Kiniery, 3rd Ward, ran unopposed, garnering 1,957 votes, or 98.44 percent, with 31 write-in votes, for a total of 1,988 votes. Incumbent Democrat Carlos Cedeno, 4th Ward, ran unopposed, garnering 1,562 votes, or 99.49 percent, with eight write-in votes, for a total of 1,570 votes. Incumbent Democrat William Gallman Jr., 5th Ward, ran unopposed, garnering 1,405 votes, or 98.04 percent, with 15 write-in votes, for a total of 1,420 votes. Incumbent Democrat Frank O. Mazza, 6th Ward, ran unopposed, garnering 1,209 votes, or 98.86 percent, with 14 write-in votes, for a total of 1,223 votes. Each seat was for a four-year term.

Fanwood

Incumbent Katherine Mitchell, 2,438 votes, or 49.15 percent, and challenger Gina Berry, 2,438 votes, or 49.17 percent, both Democrats, ran unopposed for two three-year council seats. There were 83 write-in votes, for a total of 4,960 votes.

Garwood

Incumbent Democrat Jennifer Blumenstock, 1,011 votes, or 54.41 percent, defeated Republican challenger Kimberly Salmon, 843 votes, or 45.37 percent, for a four-year term as mayor. There were four write-in votes, for a total of 1,858 votes. Current Mayor Sara Todisco’s term ends Dec. 31, and she is not running for office. Democratic incumbent Marc Lazarow, 963 votes, or 26.10 percent, and Democratic challenger Clarissa Nolde, 934 votes, or 25.28 percent, defeated Republican challengers Stephen Napolitano, 908 votes, or 24.58 percent, and Brenda Caffrey, 881 votes, or 23.85 percent, with seven write-in votes, for a total of 3,694 votes. This is for two open seats with three-year terms on the Garwood Borough Council.

Hillside

There are no local races.

Kenilworth

Republican challengers William Mauro, 1,343 votes, or 27.86 percent, and Savino Scorese, 1,343 votes, or 27.86 percent, defeated Democratic challengers Louis DeMondo, 1,073 votes, or 22.26 percent, and Toni Giordano Picerno, 1,058 votes, or 21.95 percent, for the two open seats, each for three-year terms. There were four write-in votes, for a total of 4,821 votes. Democratic incumbents Kay Anne Ceceri and Mark David chose not to run for reelection.

Linden

Democratic incumbent Mayor Derek Armstead defeated Republican challenger Russell J. Jones, 5,983 votes to 2,548 votes, or 69.72 percent to 29.69 percent, with 50 write-in votes, for a total of 8,581 votes. This is for a four-year term as mayor. Democrat Michele Yamakaitis ran unopposed for reelection to a four-year term as council president and garnered 6,299 votes, or 98.58 percent, with 91 write-in votes, for a total of 6,390 votes. Democratic incumbent Barry E. Javick, 2nd Ward, ran unopposed and garnered 542 votes, or 96.96 percent, with 17 write-in votes, for a total of 559 votes. Democratic incumbent Monique Caldwell, 3rd Ward, ran unopposed and garnered 612 votes, or 98.71 percent, with eight write-in votes, for a total of 620 votes. Democratic incumbent Ralph Strano, 7th Ward, ran unopposed and garnered 613 votes, or 98.71 percent, with eight write-in votes, for a total of 621 votes. Democrat newcomer Carlos A. Rivas, 5th Ward, ran unopposed and garnered 585 votes, or 98.98 percent, with six write-in votes, for a total of 591 votes. All of these council seats were for three-year terms. Democrat Christine Hudak, 10th Ward, ran unopposed to finish the final year of a seat to which she was appointed in June, following the resignation of Gretchen M. Hickey, and garnered 733 votes, or 98.26 percent, with 13 write-in votes, for a total of 746 votes.

Mountainside

Republican incumbents René Dierkes, 1,749 votes, or 28.44 percent, and Donna Pacifico, 1,771 votes, or 28.80 percent, defeated Democratic challengers Philip Kandl, 1,320 votes, or 21.47 percent, and Himansu H. Patel, 1,299 votes, or 21.13 percent, for two three-year terms on council. There were 10 write-in votes, for a total of 6,149 votes.

New Providence

Republican incumbent Allen Morgan defeated Democratic challenger Harry Clewell, 2,948 votes to 2,581 votes, or 53.20 percent to 46.58 percent, for a four-year term as mayor, with 12 write-in votes, for a total of 5,541 votes. Republican incumbent Diane Bilicska, 2,815 votes, or 25.87 percent, and Republican challenger Alexander Kogan, 2,847 votes, or 26.17 percent, defeated Democratic incumbents Rupa Kale, 2,596 votes, or 23.86 percent, and Tommy DeCataldo, 2,584 votes, or 23.75 percent, for the two seats, each with three-year terms, with 38 write-in votes, for a total of 10,880 votes. Republican Robert Muñoz did not run for reelection to New Providence Borough Council.

Plainfield

Democratic challenger Robert K. Graham, 1st Ward, 1,266 votes, or 98.37 percent, ran unopposed, with 21 write-in votes, for a total of 1,287 votes. Democratic challenger Richard Wyatt, at large 2nd and 3rd Wards, 4,197 votes, or 98.96 percent, ran unopposed, with 44 write-in votes, for a total of 4,241 votes. Each was for a four-year term. Democrats Ashley Davis, 1st Ward council member, and Joylette Mills-Ransome, at large 2nd and 3rd Ward council member, did not run for reelection.

Rahway

Democratic Mayor Raymond Giacobbe Jr. ran for reelection to another four-year term unopposed and garnered 6,265 votes, or 98.43 percent, with 100 write-in votes, for a total of 6,365 votes. Democratic incumbents Jeffrey Brooks, 5,416 votes, or 26.46 percent; Joanna Miles, 5,539 votes, or 27.06 percent; and Jeremy Mojica, 5,646 votes, or 27.59 percent defeated Republican challengers Patrick J. Cassio, 1,957 votes, or 9.56 percent, and David Sypher, 1,794 votes, or 8.77 percent, for three at-large seats with four-year terms. There were 115 write-in votes, for a total of 20,467 votes. Democratic 1st Ward Councilman Rodney Farrar resigned in September, and Republican Alexander F. Parker ran unopposed to finish his unexpired term, receiving 1,004 votes, or 99.31 percent, with seven write-in votes, for a total of 1,011 votes.

Roselle

Democrat Denise Wilkerson, at large council member, ran unopposed, garnering 3,253 votes, or 99 percent, with 33 write-in votes, for a total of 3,286 votes. Democrat Cindy M. Thomas, 4th Ward council member, ran unopposed, receiving 635 votes, or 99.22 percent, with five write-in votes, for a total of 640 votes. Both are for three-year terms.

Roselle Park

Democratic incumbent Joseph Signorello III defeated Republican challenger Mariann Brenner, 1,976 votes to 1,529 votes, or 56.06 percent to 43.38 percent, for another four-year term as mayor. There were 20 write-in votes, for a total of 3,525 votes. Democratic challenger Rosanna Lyons defeated Republican incumbent Jodi P. Bellomo, 3rd Ward council member, 336 votes to 319 votes, or 51.22 percent to 48.63 percent, for a three-year term. There was one write-in vote, for a total of 656 votes. Republican challenger Khanjan Patel defeated Democratic challenger Marc Fernandez, 334 votes to 274 votes, or 54.66 percent to 44.84 percent, for a three-year term as 4th Ward council member. There were three write-in votes, for a total of 611 votes. Michael Connelly did not run for another term as 4th Ward council member.

Scotch Plains

Democratic incumbents Elizabeth Stamler, 6,054 votes, or 20.40 percent; Roshan White, 5,874 votes, or 19.79 percent; and Matt Adams, 5,962 votes, or 20.09 percent, defeated Republican challengers Brian Johdos, 3,810 votes, or 12.84 percent; Keith DeMatteo, 4,038 votes, or 13.60 percent; and Donald Stanzione, 3,907 votes, or 13.16 percent; for reelection to another four-year term on the Scotch Plains Township Council, with 38 write-in votes, for a total of 29,683 votes.

Springfield

Democratic incumbents Richard Huber, 3,785 votes, or 30.96 percent, and Erica DuBois, 3,803 votes, or 31.11 percent, defeated Republican challengers Joan Karpf, 2,318 votes, or 18.96 percent, and Marc R. Hinkes, 2,296 votes, or 18.78 percent, for the two three-year terms open on the Springfield Township Committee, with 23 write-in votes, for a total of 12,225 votes.

Summit

Republican challenger Delia Hamlet defeated Democratic incumbent Danny O’Sullivan, 1st Ward, 2,157 votes to 2,109 votes, or 50.48 percent to 49.36 percent, for a three-year term, with seven write-in votes, for a total of 4,273 votes. Republican Lisa K. Allen, 2nd Ward, ran unchallenged for a three-year term after she was elected to complete an unexpired term and garnered 2,579 votes, or 95.03 percent, with 135 write-in votes, for a total of 2,714 votes.

Union

Democratic incumbent Suzette Cavadas, 9,141 votes, or 35.29 percent, and Democratic challenger James Bowser Jr., 8,968 votes, or 34.62 percent, defeated Republican challengers David J. Fitzpatrick, 3,855 votes, or 14.88 percent, and Charles T. Donnelly, 3,860 votes, or 14.90 percent, for the two seats with three-year terms. There were 80 write-in votes, for a total of 25,904 votes. Union Township Committee member and Democrat Clifton People Jr. did not run for reelection.

Westfield

Democratic incumbent Emily Root, who was appointed as the 1st Ward councilwoman in April when James Boyes resigned, defeated Republican challenger Amanda M. Como, 2,009 votes to 1,580 votes, or 55.85 percent to 43.93 percent, to complete the one-year unexpired term. There were eight write-in votes, for a total of 3,597 votes.

Winfield

Republican incumbent and current Mayor Robert F. Reilly ran unopposed for a seat with a three-year term on the Winfield Township Committee and garnered 315 votes, or 97.83 percent, with seven write-in votes, for a total of 322 votes.