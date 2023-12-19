Gallery-on-the-Boulevard to present collection of photographs

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Gallery-on-the-Boulevard will present a collection of photographs captured by fine art photographer Jacki Dickert titled “Scenic Union County.” It will open in January and close at the end of April 2024.

Dickert is a participating member of the New Jersey photography community, serving as an artist, teacher and judge. A prolific artist, her images have been exhibited in numerous galleries around the state as well as being published on book covers, in textbooks and in magazines including Backpacker and The Sun. She has served as judge for the Union County Teen Arts Festival and NJ Federation of Camera Clubs, among others.

Dickert won first place in the Ansel Adams photography contest, hosted by the Fenimore Art Museum in NY, and also had work accepted into the Newark Liberty International Airport New Terminal A exhibit – NJ: Journey of Surprises. She is a salon level member of the Camera Naturalist Photo Club and a popular speaker with the NJ Federation of Camera Clubs.

Since retiring from teaching elementary school, she now teaches private photography classes, does workshops for all ages and leads group photowalks.

Speaking of her work, she said, “I feel great wonder and joy in the world around me. In awe of what I find in nature, I love the land, plants, patterns and little corners of the world that I discover in my frequent wanderings there. I would like the viewing of my photographs to be a rich experience, evoking emotion and stimulating the imagination. Ultimately, I hope that my work allows viewers to be touched by the magic and beauty that is always around us.”

Dickert’s portfolio and blog may be found at www.lightdance.org.

All artwork is available for purchase by contacting the artist.

The exhibit is free and open to the public during regular library hours. For more information, call 908-276-2451.

Photos Courtesy of Barbara Wirkus