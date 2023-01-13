Front & Center presents ‘You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown’

MORRISTOWN, NJ — Front & Center for Performing Arts will stage “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” on Friday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 14, at 2 and 7 p.m. at Saint Elizabeth University’s Dolan Performance Hall, 2 Convent Road in Morristown.

Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang as they sing and dance their way into your hearts in this musical production. The show features a cast of talented young performers from local New Jersey towns.

The show, directed by Julie Celeste-Lira, with Wayne Hu and Jeff Ostermueller as musical advisers, features the following Union County residents: Berkeley Heights’ Nala van den Berg; Cranford’s Lila Kramer; Garwood’s Caris Thomas-Gale; Springfield’s Lilliana Delapa, Ilana Fishman, Sylvie Fishman, Avery Gold, Olivia Keppler, Clover Kern, Camila Mahnken, Josefina Martinez, Thomas Palermo, Viviana Rinaldi, Grace Rivera, Jazmyn Rodriguez, Maya Rubin, Arjun Shah, Priya Shah, Travis Steirman, Willow Tarsi, Aria Vizcaya and Addison Westbay; Summit’s Quinn Kubeck and Riley Huckabee; and Union’s Analia Burgos.

“Charles M. Schulz once said, ‘All children are peanuts. They’re delightful, funny, irresistible and wonderfully unpredictable.’ He was absolutely right. I am so excited for the audience both new to Charlie Brown and his friends, and those who have loved him for years, to jump into this nostalgic comic strip with the Front & Center Peanuts gang,” said Celeste-Lira, Front & Center’s creative director.

Tickets can be purchased at frontncenter.booktix.com. Tickets for any remaining seats will be sold at the door before each show.

Celebrating its 21st year, Front & Center offers individuals of all ages and skill levels the opportunity to grow and develop artistically and personally in a nurturing environment. Front & Center is located in Springfield; for more information, visit front-n-center.com.

Photo Courtesy of Rachel Fishman