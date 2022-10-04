‘Four Centuries in a Weekend’ returns to Union County Oct. 15-16

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Union County’s “Four Centuries in a Weekend: A Journey Through Time” countywide history event is back this year on Saturday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16, from noon to 5 p.m. each day. Both days are packed with exhibits and activities at more than 30 house museums and historical sites in Union County, all open to the public free of charge.

The annual event is sponsored by the Union County Board of County Commissioners and coordinated by the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, in collaboration with staff and volunteers at the sites.

“Every year brings new insights that enrich our knowledge of the past, that inform our experience of the present, and that enable us to see more clearly into the future of our community,” said Commissioner Chairperson Rebecca L. Williams. “We encourage everyone to come and enjoy the activities and exhibits, and walk in the footsteps of those who lived here through the centuries.”

Visitors will be able to stop by a beautifully restored mansion and church, Revolutionary War burial grounds, the county’s oldest railroad station, quaint house museums, special exhibitions, and more.

Visitors can pick up a free Union County passport at any of the sites and receive stamps at the various locations. Visitors can also pick up free Union County history trading cards at many of the sites.

For more details, including updates and late-breaking schedule changes, visit ucnj.org/4c or contact the individual site.

Photo Courtesy of Union County