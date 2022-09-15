First monkeypox vaccination clinic opening in Union County

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners was scheduled to open the first monkeypox vaccination clinic for Union County on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Union County’s Office of Health Management is hosting the clinic at the Warinanco Sports Center, 1 Park Drive, Roselle.

“We are proud to work in collaboration with the state of New Jersey to bring … these free vaccine clinics to Union County and push back on the monkeypox virus,” said Union County Chairperson Rebecca Williams. “This new site will make it easier for eligible residents to have a vaccine appointment close to home and stay protected.”

As of mid-August, Union County had had a total of 55 reported monkeypox cases. At the clinic, the OHM will be administering the Jynneos vaccine to eligible residents ages 1 and older. A limited supply was allocated by the New Jersey Department of Health.

The Jynneos vaccine is a two-dose series, given 28 days apart. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends receiving both doses of the vaccine, as the level of protection for one dose is unknown. Residents who have been vaccinated against monkeypox by the OHM will automatically be scheduled for a second dose.

First dose appointments are available Thursday, Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 16, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Second dose appointments are available Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 1 to 5 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 13, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Friday, Oct. 14, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Eligibility requirements:

• Attended an event with known monkeypox exposure within the past 14 days.

• Had multiple sexual partners in the past 14 days in areas where monkeypox has been reported.

• Persons who are at continued risk for occupational exposure.

Appointments are recommended and can be scheduled at ucnj.org/monkeypox/. Residents will be asked to reserve for either ‘Jynneos 1-17’ or ‘Jynneos 18-plus.’

Monkeypox facts:

• Monkeypox is a disease caused by the monkeypox virus.

• Monkeypox can cause a rash that can look like pimples or blisters, and can also cause a flu-like sickness — i.e., fever, cough, headache, body aches, chills, fatigue, etc.

• Monkeypox can spread to any person, most commonly through skin-to-skin contact, or via saliva or other body fluids.

• Monkeypox can also spread through touching surfaces, clothing, bedding, towels or other objects that have been used by someone with monkeypox and not been disinfected.

• Symptoms start within three weeks of exposure to the virus.

• The rash usually appears one to four days after the onset of the flu-like symptoms.

• The rash can be inside the mouth or on the face, chest, hands, feet, genitals, or anus. It starts as small, reddish spots then develops into blisters that fill with pus from infected tissue.

• Monkeypox can spread from the time symptoms start to the time a rash has fully healed with a new layer of skin. This usually takes two to four weeks.

Residents who need assistance making or managing appointments may call the Union County vaccination hotline at 908-613-7829.