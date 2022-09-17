FestiFall returns to Westfield this September

WESTFIELD, NJ — The Greater Westfield Area Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with OceanFirst Bank has announced the 31st annual FestiFall in downtown Westfield, on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine. The event this year will be in the same location as Spring Fling was, on Central Avenue running from East Broad Street to North Avenue; it will include the parking lot across from the post office, as well as a section of Lenox Avenue. The event will have many food and merchandise vendors. There will be rides and activities for kids throughout the event. New to FestiFall this year will be a beer and wine cafe on Lenox Avenue. A DJ will be providing the entertainment. Admission is free.

The entire downtown area will be celebrating FestiFall. Watch for specials at local retail establishments and for downtown retailers not on Central Avenue to have booths on Quimby Street.

Central Avenue will be closed to traffic from North Avenue to East Broad Street beginning at 6 a.m. Downtown residents on Central and Lenox avenues are reminded to park in municipal lots out of the area.

Pets, skateboarding, bike riding and rollerblading are prohibited in the FestiFall area. FestiFall attendees are encouraged to park in the South Avenue train station parking lot.

For more information, contact the GWACC at 908-233-3021 or visit gwaccnj.com and click on “Street fairs.”

Photo Courtesy of Greater Westfield Area Chamber of Commerce