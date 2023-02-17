Enjoy a festive Presidents Day weekend in Union County with magic, maple syrup and more

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners invites families to attend the annual “February Festivities” series of indoor and outdoor nature activities taking place on Presidents Day weekend at Union County’s Trailside Nature and Science Center, 452 New Providence Road, Mountainside, on Saturday, Feb. 18, and Sunday, Feb. 19.

The programs are recommended for families with children ages 4 and older.

“We are very proud to offer our residents the enriching experiences of our natural heritage in our county parks and at our Trailside Nature & Science Center,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Sergio Granados. “Along with special programs like February Festivities, the doors of Trailside are open all year ‘round for visitors to walk through and explore the exhibits. We also encourage everyone to experience the Sensory Friendly Trial on the grounds of Trailside.”

Pre-registration and a modest fee are required for February Festivities programs. To register, visit ucnj.org/trailside and follow the link to Union County’s secure online registration page. The fee per person per program is $7 for Union County residents and $8 for non-county residents.

This year, the February Festivities programs are:

The Journey of Sap to Syrup meets from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. on both Saturday, Feb. 18, and Sunday, Feb. 19. Visitors will see how real maple syrup is made from the sap of a sugar maple tree. Find out what equipment is needed to collect sap and take part in a taste test to see if you can identify the real thing.

A Winter Walk Scavenger Hunt is offered from 3 to 4 p.m. on both Saturday, Feb. 18, and Sunday, Feb. 19. Investigate the winter woods for buck rubs, bird nests and bright red berries. Warm up around a campfire with hot chocolate and marshmallows as we review our wintery findings.

On Saturday, Feb. 18, visitors can learn about some of the most interesting animals from throughout the world during the featured matinee, Unique Creatures. Audience members will have the opportunity to be up close with several live animals including snakes, lizards, insects, birds and mammals. This program will be offered from noon to 1 p.m. and again from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Adults and children can enjoy an afternoon filled with science, laughter and magic during the featured matinee, The Science of Magic, on Sunday, Feb. 19, from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. Using mirrors, magnets and optical illusions, performers will educate and captivate the audience while demonstrating principles of light, reflection, magnetism and more.

For more details about February Festivities and other upcoming programs at Trailside, visit ucnj.org/trailside or call 908-789-3670.

Aside from special programming, Trailside welcomes visitors free of charge every day except Mondays and major holidays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Trailside is closed on Monday, Feb. 20, for Presidents Day.

For quick links to all Union County environmental programs and activities, visit the Green Connection, ucnj.org/green-connection.