Dirty Deeds – The AC/DC experience to perform at UCPAC

UNION COUNTY, NJ — On Saturday, May 6, at 8 p.m., at Union County Performing Arts Center, Dirty Deeds – The AC/DC Experience recreates the sound of AC/DC by capturing their unique guitar tone, vocal presence and locked-in rhythm section for which they’re known and loved. The onstage antics and appearance of Dirty Deeds, along with their authentic stage production, will keep you wondering if you’re experiencing the real thing as they take you on a theatrical ride through all of AC/DC’s timeless hits and revisit the early music catalog that was at the root of AC/DC’s rise to stardom.

Dirty Deeds invites you to take part in celebrating one of the beloved rock bands of our time, AC/DC. Don’t miss this high energy and extremely entertaining tribute to one of the world’s greatest rock bands.

Profits from ticket sales will benefit Hot Rods & Harleys, a nonprofit organization celebrating 20 years in Rahway. Hot Rods & Harleys is a free event showcasing cars, bikes and bands. To learn more, visit hrandh.com.

To purchase accessible seating, call the UCPAC Box Office at 732-499-8226.