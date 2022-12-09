Celebrate the season with holiday shows in Union County

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Union County residents and visitors can celebrate the season with a variety of cultural events made possible in part by funds from the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.

“We are very proud to support our local performing artists, who bring the enriching experience of live music and theater to audiences of all ages during the holiday season and throughout the year,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Rebecca L. Williams.

December events funded through the Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs are:

• “Elf, the Musical,” presented by the Cranford Dramatic Club Theatre, 78 Winans Ave. in Cranford. Based on the beloved holiday film, this fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity. “Elf” features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, with a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan — “Annie,” “The Producers,” “Hairspray” — and Bob Martin — “The Drowsy Chaperone.” Tickets can be purchased at cdctheatre.org/elf—the-musical.html or at the door. Performance times are Fridays, Dec. 9 and 16, at 8 p.m.; Saturdays, Dec. 10 and 17, at 1 and 8 p.m.; and Sundays, Dec. 11 and 18, at 2 p.m. For more information, call 908-276-7611 or visit cdctheatre.org.

• “What Can I Give,” the Concord Singers’ holiday concert, on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church, 31 Woodland Ave in Summit. With Matthew Zabiegala conducting, choral selections will center around the message of “giving joyfully,” both physically and spiritually. The program will feature an arrangement by composer Jen Wagner of Gustav Holst’s “In the Bleak Midwinter.” Tickets are charged. Visit concordsingers.org for more information.

• The Westfield Community Concert Band’s free holiday concert, on Friday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m. The band’s 32nd annual holiday concert will feature traditional and contemporary holiday music selections, including “Rhapsody for Hanukkah,” “Variants on a Moravian Hymn,” “Sleigh Ride” and popular carols — with special guests the Edison Intermediate School Broadway Singers. The concert will be at the Edison Intermediate School auditorium, 800 Rahway Ave., Westfield. For more information, call 908-337-9073 or visit westfieldcommunityband.com.

• The Celebration Singers’ annual holiday concert, Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7:30 p.m. in Cranford. Led by music director Louise Chernosky, the concert will include the return of the youth choir. The multigenerational Celebration Singers sing selections from varied genres and cultures. Tickets can be purchased at the door. At St. Michael’s Church. 40 Alden St., Cranford. Visit celebration-singers.org for more information.

• The Choral Art Society of New Jersey’s holiday concert and toy drive, Sunday, Dec. 18, at 3 p.m. in Westfield. Conducted by Martin Sedek and joined by professional soloists, the chorus will perform the Saint-Saёns Christmas Oratorio and other holiday choral gems, by Kirby Shaw, Samuel Adler, Donald Fraser and others. Those attending are asked to consider bringing a wrapped new toy for a child in need, ages 2-12. Tickets are charged, except for children younger than age 12. The concert will be at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 414 E. Broad St., Westfield. Call 908-209-5435 or visit casofnj.org for more information.

Photos Courtesy of Tina Casey