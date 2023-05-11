Celebrate Older Americans Month with The Gateway Family YMCA

UNION COUNTY/MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ — In honor of Older Americans Month this May, The Gateway Family YMCA will host a series of free community educational virtual presentations, YMCA Chronic Disease Self-Management programs, wellness opportunities and social events. Individual event listings and registration information are available at www.tgfymca.org/events.

“At The Gateway Family YMCA, we have supported our older adults throughout the global coronavirus pandemic and beyond with a commitment to digital innovation and creative programming,” said Melynda A. Disla, president/CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “We have found a real bright spot in the opportunity to maintain our social connection both in person and from home.”

Each Thursday in May, The Gateway Family YMCA will provide a one-hour virtual seminar on Zoom discussing topics essential to the health and well-being of Older Americans. These virtual seminars will be facilitated by Susan Butler, director of WISE Community Services at The Gateway Family YMCA, and offered free to the community.

Topics available during Older Americans Month virtual seminars include:

• May 11, from 4 to 5 p.m., The How-To’s of Maintaining Cognitive Health — Learn how food, fitness and friendship are essential to how well your mind works.

• May 18, from 4 to 5 p.m., Get Savvy About Scams — Learn about the most recent trends in scams, how to avoid becoming a victim, and what to do if you are scammed.

• May 25, from 4 to 5 p.m., Advance Care Planning — Does your support system know what your medical care wishes are? Learn how to broach the subject with loved ones and what you need as part of your advance care plan. Everyone, no matter your age or health status, would benefit from an advanced care plan.

In addition to virtual seminars, The Gateway Family YMCA invites the community to attend National Senior Health and Fitness Day at all Y branches on Wednesday, May 31.

Free community registration for all individual events and virtual sessions is available at www.tgfymca.org/events These programs are being offered by The Gateway Family YMCA, in collaboration with Shaping Eastern Union County and community partners. In addition to these community events, the YMCA suggests individuals check with their health insurance regarding programs and options that may be available to cover the costs of a Y membership or provide incentives for participation.

W.I.S.E. — Wellness, Independence and Socialization for our Elders — Community Services programs include specialized support for individuals, families and caregivers living with dementia, Alzheimer’s or mild cognitive impairment. For more information, contact Susan Butler, director of WISE Community Services at [email protected] or 908-349-9622.

The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening the foundations of community and stands For Youth Development, For Healthy Living and For Social Responsibility. The Gateway Family YMCA impacts the community by providing quality services to people of all ages, races, faith or incomes. The Y doesn’t just strengthen bodies – it strengthens people, families and communities.

Shaping Eastern Union County is committed to improving the health and well-being of county residents and creating strategies to support improved health, nutrition and physical activity for all. Shaping Eastern Union County comprises Shaping Elizabeth, Shaping Rahway and Shaping Union. The Shaping Eastern Union County Initiative is sponsored by Union County.

For more information about programs and services provided by The Gateway Family YMCA, visit tgfymca.org or contact 908-349-9622.