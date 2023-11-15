Award recipients announced for the Union County On Stage! School & Community Grant

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced the award recipients for the Union County On Stage! School & Community Grant, as part of Commissioner Chairperson Sergio Granados’ 2023 Theater Initiative, through his chairman’s theme of “Building a Stronger Union County,” which aims to support students and educators across Union County in providing arts-based education and enjoyment.
“This theater initiative stems from the recognition that arts funding is often among the first programs to face budget cuts and I wanted to support and promote arts funding for schools and organizations, highlighting our local talent,” Granados said. “Your dedication to the arts and commitment to enriching our community through creative expression are truly commendable. I am confident that each of you will demonstrate exceptional talent and passion, and I have no doubt that your projects will inspire and uplift Union County. Congratulations to all the recipients and thank you for contributing to the cultural vibrancy of our county.”
This initiative, aimed at providing significant support to performing arts programs throughout Union County, was open to all Union County high schools and tax-exempt nonprofit organizations, and signifies an important investment in local arts.
The Union County On Stage! Grant Program included two types of grants, totaling $53,875: a school grant, where all Union County high schools were eligible to apply with the total amount of $29,775. Next was a community grant, which was open to local non-profit organizations in Union County with a tax-exempt status with a total amount of $24,100.
The following recipients were:
Union County On Stage! School Grant
Berkeley Heights, Governor Livingston High School $2,000
Clark, Mother Seton Regional High School $2,000
Cranford, Cranford High School $1,775
Elizabeth, Thomas Jefferson Arts Academy $2,000
Kenilworth, David Brearley High School $2,500
New Providence, New Providence High School $1,500
Rahway, Rahway High School $2,500
Roselle, Abraham Clark High School $2,500
Scotch Plains, Academy of Performing Arts $2,500
Scotch Plains, Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School $2,000
Scotch Plains, Union Catholic High School $2,500
Summit, Summit High School $1,500
Springfield, Jonathan Dayton High School $2,000
Union, Union High School $2,500
Union County On Stage! Community Grant
Elizabeth, United Way of Greater Union County $2,000
Elizabeth, Trinitas $2,000
Elizabeth, Jewish Family Services $1,100
Plainfield, Neighborhood House Association $2,000
Plainfield, Catalyst Theater Company Productions $2,000
Plainfield, Queen City Film & Television Workshop $1,500
Rahway, UCPAC $2,000
Roselle, Elizabeth Youth Theater Ensemble $1,500
Roselle, Boxwood Learning Center $2,000
Summit, Stony Hills Players Theater $2,000
Summit, Vivid Stage $2,000
Union, Nanababies $2,000
Union, Premier Stages at Kean University $2,000
All applicants were to be based in Union County and the programming that would be covered by the grant must take place in Union County during fall/early winter 2023.
For additional information, contact Angelica Cedeno at 908-558-2279 or email at [email protected].