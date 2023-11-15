Award recipients announced for the Union County On Stage! School & Community Grant

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners has announced the award recipients for the Union County On Stage! School & Community Grant, as part of Commissioner Chairperson Sergio Granados’ 2023 Theater Initiative, through his chairman’s theme of “Building a Stronger Union County,” which aims to support students and educators across Union County in providing arts-based education and enjoyment.

“This theater initiative stems from the recognition that arts funding is often among the first programs to face budget cuts and I wanted to support and promote arts funding for schools and organizations, highlighting our local talent,” Granados said. “Your dedication to the arts and commitment to enriching our community through creative expression are truly commendable. I am confident that each of you will demonstrate exceptional talent and passion, and I have no doubt that your projects will inspire and uplift Union County. Congratulations to all the recipients and thank you for contributing to the cultural vibrancy of our county.”

This initiative, aimed at providing significant support to performing arts programs throughout Union County, was open to all Union County high schools and tax-exempt nonprofit organizations, and signifies an important investment in local arts.

The Union County On Stage! Grant Program included two types of grants, totaling $53,875: a school grant, where all Union County high schools were eligible to apply with the total amount of $29,775. Next was a community grant, which was open to local non-profit organizations in Union County with a tax-exempt status with a total amount of $24,100.

The following recipients were:

Union County On Stage! School Grant

Berkeley Heights, Governor Livingston High School $2,000

Clark, Mother Seton Regional High School $2,000

Cranford, Cranford High School $1,775

Elizabeth, Thomas Jefferson Arts Academy $2,000

Kenilworth, David Brearley High School $2,500

New Providence, New Providence High School $1,500

Rahway, Rahway High School $2,500

Roselle, Abraham Clark High School $2,500

Scotch Plains, Academy of Performing Arts $2,500

Scotch Plains, Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School $2,000

Scotch Plains, Union Catholic High School $2,500

Summit, Summit High School $1,500

Springfield, Jonathan Dayton High School $2,000

Union, Union High School $2,500

Union County On Stage! Community Grant

Elizabeth, United Way of Greater Union County $2,000

Elizabeth, Trinitas $2,000

Elizabeth, Jewish Family Services $1,100

Plainfield, Neighborhood House Association $2,000

Plainfield, Catalyst Theater Company Productions $2,000

Plainfield, Queen City Film & Television Workshop $1,500

Rahway, UCPAC $2,000

Roselle, Elizabeth Youth Theater Ensemble $1,500

Roselle, Boxwood Learning Center $2,000

Summit, Stony Hills Players Theater $2,000

Summit, Vivid Stage $2,000

Union, Nanababies $2,000

Union, Premier Stages at Kean University $2,000

All applicants were to be based in Union County and the programming that would be covered by the grant must take place in Union County during fall/early winter 2023.

For additional information, contact Angelica Cedeno at 908-558-2279 or email at [email protected].