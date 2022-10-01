Auditions held for ‘A Man for All Seasons’

WESTFIELD, NJ — Westfield Community Players will hold auditions for “A Man for All Seasons,” directed by Jeanne Johnston, at 1000 North Ave. W., Westfield, on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 1 to 4 p.m.; Monday, Oct. 17, from 7 to 9:30 p.m.; and Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

In this play, highly respected British statesman Sir Thomas More refuses to pressure the pope to annul the marriage of King Henry VIII and his Spanish-born wife. More’s clashes with the monarch increase in intensity. Devoutly Catholic, More stands by his principles and moves to exit the royal court. The king and his loyalists aren’t appeased and press forward with charges of treason, testing More’s resolve.

The roles are as follows:

• Sir Thomas More — male, 46-57, a lawyer, author and adviser to King Henry VIII who rises to be Lord Chancellor or England.

• The Common Man — male/female 40-60, charismatic narrator and working class characters in the play.

• Thomas Cromwell — male, 41-50, Henry VIII’s fixer and right-hand man.

• Alice More — female, 52-61, Thomas More’s wife.

• Margaret More — female, 21-30, Thomas More’s daughter.

• Woman — female, 30-60, a selfish, indignant woman who tries to bribe Thomas More.

• Thomas Howard, Duke of Norfolk — male, 53-62, former soldier; athletic.

• Richard Rich — male, 30-39, an academic, desperately looking to advance in the world.

• King Henry VIII — male, 39, not the overweight Henry VIII from paintings. This is an athletic Henry in his prime.

• Cardinal Thomas Wolsey — male 53, cardinal and lord chancellor of England.

• Eustace Chapuys — male, 36-45, a professional diplomat and lay ecclesiastic.

• William Roper — male, 30-39, Margaret More’s fiance.

• Chapuys’ Attendant — male, 20-40, an apprentice diplomat from a good family.

• Thomas Cranmer — male, 37-46, sharp-minded and practical.

For more details about the character breakdowns or to submit an audition form prior to auditioning, visit westfieldcommunityplayers.org and click on “Audition.”

Public production dates are Jan. 14, 21, 27 and 28, 2023, at 8 p.m.; and Jan. 29, 2023, at 2 p.m. Closed performances are on Jan. 13 and 20, 2023, at 8 p.m.