‘ASK’ about services for seniors in Union County

UNION COUNTY, NJ — Seniors and their caregivers can attend any of Union County’s ASK community events in December, to meet in person with professional staff for guidance on senior programs and resources. Help with filling out forms is also provided.

Bilingual staff will be present at one of the two remaining events this month to offer assistance in Spanish.

“The ASK program is a friendly, convenient way to find out about helpful programs and services, in the familiar environment of your local public library,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Rebecca L. Williams.

ASK stands for Aging Services Kiosk, a program of the Union County Department of Human Services through the Division on Aging and Disability Resources, serving seniors aged 60-plus and their caregivers.

Staff at the ASK events can help seniors and caregivers connect with a variety of services including home-delivered meals, respite care, home care, adult day care and support services for caregivers.

Any Union County senior or caregiver can visit any ASK event, regardless of their hometown.

No appointment is needed.

The upcoming events are as follows:

• Monday, Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon, Clark Public Library, 303 Westfield Ave., Clark.

• Wednesday, Dec. 14, from noon to 2 p.m., Elizabeth Public Library main branch, 11 S. Broad St., Elizabeth. Bilingual staff will be present at this event.

For other upcoming ASK events, call 888-280-8226 or visit ucnj.org/dhs/aging. ASK updates are also posted on Union County’s social media channels.

The goal of the program is to promote wellness, independence, dignity and choice for seniors and their families, in accordance with a statewide initiative adopted by Union County in 2012.