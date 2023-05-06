Artworks by Union County seniors on exhibit at Union College in Scotch Plains

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The Union County Board of County Commissioners will present the 2023 Union County Senior Citizens’ Art Exhibit, featuring 133 original works, on display in Scotch Plains at Union College of Union County, now through Wednesday, May 31.

“The Senior Citizens’ Art Exhibit provides both non-professional and professional artists with an opportunity to share their creative vision and insights with the Union County community and the public at large. We are very proud of our senior artists and we encourage everyone to come and view the exhibit,” said Union County Commissioner Chairperson Sergio Granados.

The public is invited to view the exhibit in the Conference Center of Union College of Union County, located in the Vocational-Technical Schools campus at 1776 Raritan Road in Scotch Plains. Visitors should proceed to the third building on the right upon entering the campus from Raritan Road. Ample free parking is available.

The exhibit is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. It is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays.

The annual Senior Citizens’ Art Exhibit showcases artworks created by Union County residents, age 60 and older. Both professional and non-professional artists are included. Artworks include a variety of media categories including acrylic painting, oil painting, watercolor, pastel, drawing, photography, digital art, mixed media, sculpture and crafts.

Awards for outstanding entries in each media category for the 2023 Senior Citizens’ Art Exhibit were selected by independent adjudicators, the professional artists Jo-El Lopez and Barbara Wallace.

The Best in Show by a Professional Artist was awarded to Elizabeth Gillin of Westfield for her oil painting titled “Costumes of East Asia.” Best in Show by a Non-professional Artist was awarded to Toru Ishiyama of Cranford for his Mixed Media artwork titled “Chrysler Building.”

First-place artworks will advance to the state level, to be exhibited at the 2023 New Jersey Senior Citizens’ Art Show in East Windsor this fall.

The Senior Citizens’ Art Exhibit is coordinated and presented by the Union County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, with funding provided by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.

The Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs is a division of the Union County Department of Parks and Recreation. For more information, email [email protected], call 908-558-2550 – relay users dial 7-1-1 – or visit ucnj.org/cultural.

Photo Courtesy of Tina Casey