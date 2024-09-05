Arts grant application period is now open

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The 2025 Union County Local Arts Program Grant application period is open.

The LAP Grant provides funding for local arts organizations and non-arts organizations that offer arts activities to Union County residents, according to a press release from The Union County Board of County Commissioners and the Union County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs.

The grants are divided into two categories: General Operating Support and Special Project. General grants, which offer a maximum of $15,000, support overall operations of arts organizations. Special Project grants, at a maximum of $5,000, are available to both arts and non-arts organizations for a specific arts project. Matching funds are required.

Applicants must be Union County-based, IRS tax-exempt and incorporated in New Jersey for at least two years. LAP is also open to libraries, schools and units of government producing an arts project. The application process is conducted online. Grant applications must be submitted by the deadline of Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 11:59 p.m.

The LAP Grant program aims to promote public recognition of the arts, strengthen local arts organizations, increase accessibility and participation in the arts, and foster collaborations within the community.

Applicants are encouraged to address special areas of interest, including showcasing New Jersey artists, incorporating diverse programming, reaching underserved communities, and promoting high-quality arts education, the release said.

Applications must include organizational background, detailed management plans for arts programs or projects, financial plans and budgets, publicity and marketing strategies, and information on accessibility and ADA compliance.

For more information or assistance with the application process, contact Martha Sturm, LAP coordinator, at [email protected] or 908-558-2550. Additional inquiries can be directed to [email protected].