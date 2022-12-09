Archdiocese of Newark to hold collection to aid Catholic aging religious

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The National Religious Retirement Office announced that, on Dec. 10 and 11, the Archdiocese of Newark will hold the annual Retirement Fund for Religious collection in parishes throughout the area.

Last year, the parishioners of the archdiocese donated $325,581.40 to the collection. In 2022, the Dominican Nuns and the Order of Friars Minor Capuchin received a combined total of $59,781.30 in financial support made possible by the Retirement Fund for Religious.

“The care of our aging religious presents an enormous financial responsibility,” said NRRO Executive Director Sister Stephanie Still, a member of the Sisters of the Presentation of San Francisco. “It is our privilege to care for those who gave a lifetime of tireless service, and I feel we are deeply blessed by all the U.S. Catholic donors who have steadfastly contributed to this fund.”

Historically, Catholic sisters, brothers and religious order priests — known collectively as women and men religious — served for little to no pay. With rising health care expenses, hundreds of U.S. religious communities face a large gap between the needs of their older members and the funds available to support their care. As a result, many now lack adequate retirement savings.

The 2021 appeal raised nearly $28.5 million, and the NRRO distributed funding to 271 U.S. religious communities. Donations also underwrite resources that help religious communities improve elder care and plan for long-term retirement needs.

Photo Courtesy of Retirement Fund for Religious