American Legion to host Arts & Music Festival

WESTFIELD, NJ — The Westfield American Legion will host its Arts & Music Festival on Saturday, April 29, from 6 to 10 p.m., at the Westfield Armory, 500 Rahway Ave., Westfield. There will be live music, more than 40 artisan vendors, unlimited wine, beer and liquor tastings, and food trucks. The bands that will be appearing are The Counterfeiters, Better Late and Undercover. All proceeds go to benefit the Westfield American Legion in its efforts to rebuild the legion with 22 units of housing for homeless veterans, produced by the Foundation for Sustainable Veteran Housing.

For more information, contact Joe Mindak at [email protected] or 201-410-8282.