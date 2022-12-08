‘A Chorus Line’ comes to the Burgdorff Center with Union County actors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Front & Center for Performing Arts will present “A Chorus Line,” the Tony Award–winning Broadway musical that remains a contemporary classic, at the Burgdorff Center for the Performing Arts, 10 Durand Road in Maplewood, on Friday, Dec. 9, at 8 p.m. and on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 2 and 8 p.m. The show follows a group of dancers as they audition for coveted spots in a Broadway show; it includes such iconic songs as “One,” “What I Did for Love” and “At the Ballet.” Tickets can be purchased at achoruslinetkts.square.site.

“‘A Chorus Line’ was one of the reasons I fell in love with musical theater,” Front & Center artistic director Renee Celeste-Lira said. “It was the first show I ever saw on Broadway as a child. I wore out the cast album on my brown and orange Fisher Price record player, performing my one-woman ‘Chorus Line’ in my basement for years following that. Having the opportunity to learn and perform this show as a young dancer with some of the original cast members was a dream come true. But this chance to pass on the tradition of ‘A Chorus Line’ to the next generation is the ultimate joy. There’s no better legacy than that of sharing these classic musical theater stories.”

Cast members include Berkeley Heights’ Gregory Pedicini and Nala van den Berg; Scotch Plains’ Jacob Morrell; Springfield’s Madeline Bobish, Caycie Clarke, Sophia Conlon, Celeste Palermo, Lucas Palermo and Grace Rivera; Summit’s Quinn Kubeck; Union’s Elyana Barroqueiro and Bella Pina; and Westfield’s Ethan Roosevelt.

Photos Courtesy of Front & Center for Performing Arts