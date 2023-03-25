2023 Polar Bear Plunge is a winter delight

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ — On Saturday, Feb. 25, the Union County Policemen’s Benevolent Association No. 73 sponsored the “Secret Squirrel 73” team to participate in the annual Polar Bear Plunge in Seaside Heights. This year was the 30th year for the event and featured more than 7,500 plungers and 567 teams. A total of $2.6 million was raised this year to benefit the Special Olympics of NJ, far exceeding the fundraising goal.

The “Secret Squirrel 73” team featured 10 “plungers” that braved the freezing temperatures and bone chilling waters to raise money for a good cause. Union County Police PBA No. 73 current members, retirees and sponsors participated in the plunge and raised more than $1,200 for the Special Olympics. A special thanks was given to S Brothers Construction for its generous donation to help make the event a continued success.

PBA No. 73 President Kenneth Dalrymple said, “It was a frigid day to be jumping into the icy water, but it was worth it. We raised money for a worthy cause that will bring smiles and laughter to a lot of kids. I can’t think of a better way to spend a freezing February day!”

Photo Courtesy of Kenneth Dalrymple