Union High School athletes receive recognition for excellence

UNION, NJ — Union High School recently announced that senior Joy Enaohwo has been selected to receive a 2021 New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Scholar Athlete Award; one student athlete from each NJSIAA member school receives this honor each year. Additionally, UHS seniors Matt Silvestre and Lyric Scott have been selected as 2021 Union County Interscholastic Association Conference Scholar-Athletes; this honor is given to one male and one female student-athlete from each UCIAC member school each year.

Enaohwo is captain of the varsity girls track team, a two-time state champion, 55-meter dash State Sectionals Champion in 2020, 4-x-100 relay State Sectional State Champion in 2019, and 2020 Union County Champion in the 55-meter dash. She is also a peer ambassador and a member of Union High School’s National Honor Society. Enaohwo has a grade-point average of 4.2 and plans to continue her studies and her athletic career at Dartmouth College, located in Hanover, N.H.

Silvestre has played varsity baseball for four years and is a senior captain this year. He has given private baseball lessons to kids in Union and has traveled across the country for baseball tournaments; he played club baseball for six years. He is a member of the National Honor Society and Health Occupations Students of America Club; has volunteered more than 100 community service hours and volunteers at Saint Barnabas Medical Center; and was an adviser to the 2019 St. Jude Baseball Pasta Night. Silvestre has a GPA of 4.5 and is committed to attend and play baseball at Swarthmore College, located in Swarthmore, Pa.

Scott was a four-year varsity starter on the field hockey team, and also did spring track and softball for one year each. In her freshman year, Scott received an All-Conference honorable mention and, in her sophomore, junior and senior years, she made first-team All-Conference. She was team captain during her junior and senior years. Additionally, she is a member of the National Honor Society and Rapid Fire Elite Field Hockey Club; feeds the less fortunate each weekend at the Jersey City Soup Kitchen; volunteers at an animal shelter; and was vice president of the junior class last year and is vice president of the senior class this year. Scott will be attending Rider University, located in Lawrence, on a field hockey scholarship.