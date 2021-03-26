Union Farmers fall to Bengals at March 20 wrestling meet

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ — At a March 20 wrestling meet, the Bloomfield High School Bengals defeated the Union High School Farmers 57-24.

Winning for the Bengals were William Ungermah in the 106-pound weight class via forfeit; Kira Pipkins in the 120-pound weight class via forfeit; Gerald VanBaelen in the 126-pound weight class with a pin against Mustafa Oudeh; Ernesto McRae in the 132-pound weight class via forfeit; Ramin B-Razavi in the 138-pound weight class with an 11-4 decision against Michael Cross; Justin Stephens in the 145-pound weight class via forfeit; Juan Millan in the 152-pound weight class with a pin against George Torres; Christopher Kopacz in the 182-pound weight class with a pin against Belal Aburadi; Zachary Andrushowitz in the 195-pound weight class with a pin against Daniel Collin; and Dillon Jennings in the 220-pound weight class with a pin against Dylan Chudzik.

Winning for the Farmers were Qadir Branch in the 113-pound weight class with a pin against Giovanni Marfia; Deirilson Da Rosa in the 160-pound weight class with a pin against Adrian Ortiz; Josiah Yurkon in in the 170-pound weight class via injury default against Alex Soja; and Xavier Walton in the 285-pound weight class via forfeit.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon