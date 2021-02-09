Roselle Park girls hoops defeats Irvington HS 26-20

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE PARK — The Irvington High School girls varsity basketball team lost 26-20 at home against Roselle Park in a home game on Feb. 6.

For Roselle Park, Miranda Taveras was the top scorer, with 15 points — three two-pointers, two three-pointers and three free throws. Angela Amaya scored four points with two two-pointers. Reina Jeronimo and Bianca Palacios scored two points apiece with two-pointers. Tessa Dunkerton and Remi Newhart scored two points and one point, respectively, with free throws.

For Irvington, Janasia Wilson was the top scorer, with 13 points — four two-pointers, one three-pointer and two free throws. Micha Iah Kingsberry scored six points with two two-pointers and two free throws. Samaia Dixon scored one point off of a free throw.

Photos Courtesy of Irvington High School NJ Sports