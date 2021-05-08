Roselle’s Abraham Clark High School appoints new head football coach

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELLE, NJ — The Roselle Public School District has announced the appointment of Ibrahim Halsey as the new head football coach at Abraham Clark High School.

Halsey, a graduate of Elizabeth High School, was named the New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year, PrepStar High School All American and Star-Ledger Offensive Player of the Year in 2001. He continued his academic and athletic career at the University of Illinois, where he earned the Newcomer of the Year Award in 2003 and later served as team captain. After earning his bachelor’s degree, he completed his master’s degree in special education at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix.

Halsey has been an assistant on the Elizabeth football staff since 2012, serving first as a position coach, then as offensive coordinator and the past two seasons as the associate head coach. He was an assistant on the undefeated Elizabeth team that was ranked No. 1 in New Jersey in 2012.

“Coach Halsey was impressive throughout the interview process. He brings a wealth of football knowledge and experience to our program. Everyone I have talked with raved about him as an educator, communicator and motivator,” said Rick Schmid, director of Athletics, Health and Physical Education. “Coach Halsey will bring a high degree of energy, enthusiasm and passion for the game of football. It was evident that he is a person that genuinely cares about his student-athletes both on and off the field. We are extremely excited about the future of Roselle football.”

Superintendent of Schools Nathan L. Fisher echoed Schmid’s sentiments, adding that Halsey’s appointment should help take football in Roselle to the next level.

“We are excited to have Ibrahim Halsey join our athletics department as head coach and look forward to how his own experience as a student-athlete can benefit our students even off the field,” he said.