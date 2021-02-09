Three Union County players among Maxwell Club Mini Max honorees

UNION COUNTY, NJ — The list of this past season’s Maxwell Football Club Mini Max High School award winners is an impressive one, with top players from throughout the state. Students from Union County schools named to the New Jersey’s Maxwell Football Club Mini Max award winners list for 2020 are Rashon Bradford of Rahway High School, Desmond Igbinosun of Union High School and Sean Michaels of New Providence High School.

While this past season was a challenge due to quarantining and schedule changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some players really shone. The 2020 Maxwell Football Club Mini Max High School award winners include 93 players from the Garden State, who are honored for their excellence both on and off the field as stellar performers on the gridiron and as outstanding citizens and students in the classroom.

“This year’s group of Mini Max winners were challenged by more than just their on-field opponents,” said Mark Dianno, president of the Maxwell Football Club. “They had to contend with circumstances of the pandemic impacting their families, communities, schools, teachers, academics, practices, coaches and games, yet they consistently rose to meet those challenges and performed extraordinary feats on the field, in their classrooms and in their respective communities.”